Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery in connection to crimes across B.C. (Richmond RCMP handout)

Woman at large facing 30 fraud-related charges with links across B.C.

Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery

Richmond RCMP are looking for a woman at large whose facing at least 30 fraud-related charges linked to crimes across B.C.

Erica Esquieres, 26, is facing multiple counts of mail theft, credit card fraud and forgery, Mounties said in a news release Wednesday.

Esquieres came to the attention of Richmond RCMP’s economic crime unit after she allegedly took money from bank accounts in the region, made fraudulent purchases and rented cars while impersonating the victims.

ALSO READ: Cat-phishing tops list of Better Business Bureau’s 10 scams of 2018

She was last seen in July, when she was released from police custody.

Anyone with information on the woman’s whereabouts are asked to contact Richmond RCMP or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Doctor growth in Canada more than doubles population increase over last 5 years

Just Posted

Hundreds gather in downtown Campbell River for climate rally

‘All change begins at the margins of civilization, and islands are at the margins of civilization’

Campbell River raises $68K for Tour de Rock

Riders stopped in Campbell River on Tuesday, continue to Comox Valley today

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

VIDEO UPDATE: Witness – ‘The sound was not right’

Police on lookout for stolen backhoe

Heavy machine was stolen from construction site over the weekend: Crime Stoppers

Walter Morgan studio a welcome addition to Campbell River arts facilities

Future of how it will be utilized still TBD, ‘But sufficed to say, we’ve got some plans in the works’

Party leaders scatter from Vancouver Island to Montreal as campaign starts Week 3

Saint-Leonard-Saint-Michel has elected Liberals since it was created in the 1980s

Privacy report says B.C. medical clinics must do more to protect information

Report makes 16 recommendations including that clinics find funding to comply with privacy policies

Tkachuk’s 4 points lift Sens to 6-2 win over Canucks

Gaudette shines in losing effort for Vancouver

‘Shame on you’: Demonstrators protest China-sponsored reception at UBCM

Protestors point to detained Canadians and a harsh crackdown on Hong Kong

B.C. man recovering after bat bite, possible rabies exposure

Gilbert Deforge was enjoying a late-night fire with friends when he suddenly felt a burning pain

‘It’s hurting everybody’: B.C. family shows support for logging truck convoy

Stuey Wheeler says industry slowdown could harm his business

RCMP to release report on three northern B.C. homicides on Friday

Mounties to release findings in investigation involving Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky

Maxime Bernier, of People’s Party of Canada, touts less immigration at B.C. event

Party leader spoke at Surrey Board of Trade event while a small protest took place outside

Kamloops woman offered coupon after blade found in fruit snacks

Angela Veltri said she found a metal blade in a pack of Welch’s Fruit Snacks

Most Read