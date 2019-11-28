Woman arrested on Vancouver Island after RCMP report ‘drunken crime spree’

Qualicum Beach citizens and business owners alerted police to disturbance

  • Nov. 28, 2019 5:30 p.m.
  • News

Oceanside RCMP have arrested a 41-year-old woman after what they called a drunken crime spree in Qualicum Beach on Nov. 27.

In a release from Cpl. Jesse Foreman, police reported they received several calls from citizens and business owners in Qualicum Beach reporting an intoxicated female who was causing a disturbance and shoplifting.

Foreman reported that when officers eventually located the woman in north Qualicum Beach, she was driving a vehicle that had been reported stolen in Campbell River on Nov. 25. Police reported she was intoxicated and was subjected to an impaired driving investigation, that found her blood alcohol level at more than twice the legal limit. In the vehicle, there was property linked to two thefts that had occurred earlier in Parksville and Qualicum Beach. At the time of arrest, the woman was wanted on three arrest warrants from two different jurisdictions.

READ MORE: Parksville Qualicum Beach crime report: Thieves make off with statue of St. Francis

“I would like to thank all the residents and business owners who called in and provided good descriptions and accounts in a timely fashion,” said Staff Sgt. Marc Pelletier. “This really assisted us in our efforts to catch this prolific offender.”

Colleen Maria Anderson made her first appearance in Nanaimo provincial court on Nov. 28, and was remanded in custody. She will make her next court appearance on Dec. 5.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Just Posted

New Sayward library to open in December after sudden closure in 2017

Village has been using council chambers as temporary library space for two years

First North Island Craft Beer Festival a huge success

Benefit event for the Community Foundation will officially return as an annual event, organizers say

Giving the gift of a healthier ecosystem through Greenways’ Sponsor a Species initiative

Dedicate a donation to habitat restoration and conservation this holiday season

Climbers congregate at On the Rocks Climbing Gym for bouldering competition

Sport of climbing is gaining popularity

Fraud rate on the rise in Campbell River

RCMP offer tips to protect yourself from fraud in light of statistics

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Terrace man with neurological medical conditions burned in acid attack

RCMP looking for information on two suspected men

Thieves target Victoria restaurants, take $900 in seafood, $400 in tips

Restaurant managers concerned about safety, security after thefts

‘What would Santa do?’: Head of Santa school agrees with firing of Penticton man

Jennifer Andrews said the incident is lamentable, but Santa is held to a higher standard

VIDEO: B.C. raptor rehab group rescues bald eagle from sewage treatment pond

Delta’s Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society posted video of the rescue on social media

Most Read