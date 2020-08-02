Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

37-year-old woman facing charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving

A woman allegedly assaulted a senior, endangered a pedestrian and then attempted to get away from police before being arrested yesterday near Westwood Lake.

According to a press release from Nanaimo RCMP, “several bizarre incidents” unfolded Saturday evening.

At about 5 p.m., police received a call that a driver in a grey Mitsubishi stopped in a southbound lane of the Nanaimo Parkway near Aulds Road and approached the vehicle stopped behind her, and “after a short dialogue, the suspect, without provocation, began punching the victim in the head multiple times.”

The suspect got back in her vehicle and continued southbound, and police received a report that a vehicle was seen driving into oncoming traffic and directly toward a pedestrian at the intersection of Jingle Pot Road and Calder Road. The pedestrian was not struck.

“The driver and vehicle matched the description from the earlier road rage.…” the press release noted. “Although three of the tires were flattened from hitting the curb, the suspect driver continued on.”

More calls came in from beach-goers at Westwood Lake Park reporting that a woman was acting erratically. Officers “located the female sitting in the lifeguard tower” and said it appeared she was “under the influence of an unknown substance” or experiencing a medical crisis.

“The female sprayed a liquid substance on an officer and yelled that it was harmful to them. No ill effects were caused by the fluid, believed to be water,” the release noted. “The female managed to avoid the officers but was located a short distance away.”

A 37-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of various charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, dangerous driving, impaired driving and refusal to comply with a drug recognition test. She has since been released and is scheduled to appear in Nanaimo provincial court on Nov. 10.

The 66-year-old victim of the initial alleged road rage incident sustained numerous cuts and bruises, police say.

Police are asking that any witnesses who video recorded any of the incidents on their phone or with a dash cam are asked to contact Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2020-27874.

READ ALSO: Road rage incident in downtown Campbell River results in charges


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry
Next story
B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Just Posted

QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

On this B.C. Day long weekend, put your knowledge of our province to the test

A true community garden takes root in Tsa’xana

Tsa’xana First Nation residents typically have to grocery shop in Campbell River, 90 km away

Vancouver Island community organizes luncheon for seniors to beat COVID-19 blues

Sayward Community Recreation Association and Mowi teamed up to deliver lunch boxes to senior citizens in Sayward

Road rage incident in downtown Campbell River results in charges

Action movie scene caught on video, which helped identify driver

North Island Hospital Campbell River’s campus has a new food forest

And the hospital staff is encouraging the community to come ‘nibble’ on the produce

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Travel restrictions inspiring co-operation in border communities

Small border towns are asking for exemption to travel ban

B.C. First Nation adopts ‘digital twinning’ software to better manage territory

Software allows users to visualize what a mountain might look like if the trees on its slopes were logged

Woman arrested near Nanaimo beach after alleged road rage incidents

37-year-old woman facing charges including assault, assaulting a police officer, impaired driving

All inquiry recommendations implemented after fatal Port Hardy RCMP shooting: Ministry

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. cleared the RCMP officers involved of wrongdoing

Leave your deets when dining: Restaurants taking personal info to trace COVID-19

Health officials say indoor dining presents a higher risk

Raptors kneel for both American and Canadian anthems ahead of tipoff

Majority of players have substituted their names on the backs of their jerseys with racial and social justice messages

Crews challenged by mountaintop wildfire west of Nanaimo

Nine-hectare wildfire in Green Mountain area classified as out-of-control

Most Read