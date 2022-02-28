Coastal wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads’ campus. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Coastal wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads’ campus. (File photo courtesy of Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Wolves spotted at Royal Roads University, dog owners warned to keep pups leashed

School said wolves have been seen and heard on the university’s 565-acre campus

Wolves have been spotted on Royal Roads University’s property in Colwood.

The university issued a warning to anyone who uses its 565-acre grounds that Island coastal wolves have been seen and heard in the area.

Cheryl Eason, Royal Roads’ CFO, said cougars can be seen year-round on the university’s campus, with black bear sightings also happening in the summer. But she said wolf sightings are rare. The school already has a rule requiring dogs to be kept on a leash while on campus, but the school is reiterating the importance of keeping dogs on leash with wolves around.

ALSO READ: Sooke sees second wolf attack on pet in less than a month

In the statement, the school said wolves generally don’t pose a threat to humans, but do attack off-leash dogs, as happened twice last month in Sooke.

“This rule is more important now than ever to follow. We want your canine companions to be safe. It’s also important to keep small children within arm’s reach,” RRU safety and environment officer Richard Doyle said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Hiker rescues dog from jaws of wolf in rare Sooke area attack

vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca

Royal Roads UniversityWest Shore

Previous story
Canada tells UN Russia lied to world before Ukraine invasion
Next story
B.C. realtors criticize proposed cooling-off period for home buyers

Just Posted

Campbell River will be taking part in this year’s Black Balloon Day on March 6, commemorating the 26 people who died due to toxic drugs in Campbell River, as well as the thousands who have died around the province. (file photo)
Black Balloon day commemorates those lost to toxic drug crisis

Campbell River Tyees U13 2021/2022 team. Submitted photo
Campbell River Tyees U13 squad steamrolls into provincials

Christoph Deeg, Pacific Salmon Foundation researcher. Photo by Alanna D Photography.
New research sheds light on salmon survival in open ocean

Walkers of all ages took place in the Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser on Feb. 26, 2022. Submitted photo/ Heidi Ridgway
Campbell River’s Coldest Night of the Year walk reaches fundraising goal