Rescue workers attempt to find a woman that was reported to be trapped in a vehicle that had gone into the water. It was determined she was safe. (Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue - Station 34 - Cowichan photo)

Rescue workers attempt to find a woman that was reported to be trapped in a vehicle that had gone into the water. It was determined she was safe. (Royal Canadian Marine Search & Rescue - Station 34 - Cowichan photo)

Witnesses watch as pickup drives into Cowichan Bay

Police dive into the bay in rescue attempt for woman who apparently was safe at home

The driver of a vehicle that plunged into Cowichan Bay Tuesday night is now subject to an impaired driving investigation.

Police were called to Hecate Park around 7:45 p.m. after witnesses reported a white pickup truck descending the boat ramp and plunging straight into the sea.

“One man was observed exiting the truck and told officers that his girlfriend was still inside the now sunken vehicle,” said North Cowichan RCMP spokesperson Sgt. Trevor Busch. “A police officer took swift action, diving into the frigid water and swam down to the vehicle in attempts to rescue any remaining occupants.”

But the officer couldn’t find the reported girlfriend.

“Assistance was requested from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre who dispatched rescue vessels from the Royal Canadian Marine Search and Rescue, as well as the Canadian Coast Guard,” Busch said. The Cowichan Bay Fire Rescue also rushed to the scene.

“Police officers were able to determine that the vehicle was empty and further investigation confirmed that the driver’s girlfriend was safe and at home in her residence in the greater Victoria area.”

Police arrested the driver and he was taken to the hospital where he was later released.

“The investigation into this incident is ongoing and charges will be forwarded to Crown Counsel,” Busch said.

Witnesses are asked to call the North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP’s investigators at 250-748-5522.

cowichan valleyRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Family of Courtenay machete attack victim dealing with fact charges may never be laid
Next story
B.C. senior care staff now 96% vaccinated against COVID-19

Just Posted

Polio survivor Bevlerley Gill. Contributed photo
‘It makes me feel angry, disappointed, and sad,’ polio survivor says of vaccine refusal

The winners of the City of Campbell River 2021 Environmental Stewardship Awards. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River.
City honours environmental ambassadors with stewardship awards

“Canoe Journeys: Past and Present Perspectives” is an evening coming to the Tidemark Theatre Nov. 3 that explores the importance of these journeys through film and discussion. Photo courtesy the Museum at Campbell River
Tribal canoe journeys a catalyst in Indigenous cultural revitalization

The semi-closed aquaculture containment system trialed by Cermaq Canada. Cermaq Canada Photo.
Cermaq halts semi-closed containment system trial