Witnesses assist Campbell River woman in danger

Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of violence in progress at approximately 3:43 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20. (Black Press file)

The Campbell River RCMP were called to a report of violence in progress on Ridge Road at approximately 3:43 p.m., on Thursday, Feb. 20.

Witnesses explained that there had been screaming and yelling for help followed by a female trying to escape a vehicle, according to RCMP spokesperson Const. Maury Tyre. The man in the vehicle tried to pull the female back into the SUV he was driving, but she managed to escape. Witnesses called the police and one provided safe haven for the woman until the police arrived. The male was apprehended by police a short distance away.

During the investigation it was determined that the male and female were known to each other and the event was not related in any way to social media rumours that recently charged human traffickers were in the community.

A 26-year-old Campbell River man is set to appear in court on Feb. 21 with charges recommended by police of Forcible Confinement and Assault.

“This is another unfortunate example of violence in relationships,” Tyre said. “The assistance of the public in this matter prevented what could have easily become a tragic incident.”

RELATED: 10 charged in Campbell River RCMP drug sting, 10 more expected

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CrimeGun ViolenceRCMP