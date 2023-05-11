Witness describes Sunday evening Courtenay stabbing scene: ‘There was blood everywhere’

An eyewitness said a man was stabbed during a fight in front of the bus stop near the corner of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue. (Terry Farrell/Comox Valley Record)

Comox Valley RCMP is investigating a stabbing incident in the area of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue in Courtenay.

On Sunday, May 7, at approximately 6 p.m., the Comox Valley RCMP responded to the area of 26th Street and Fitzgerald Avenue following a report that a male suffered non-life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by a weapon.

According to an eyewitness, a fight broke out in the bus stop shelter in front of the Travelodge, and the stabbing occurred on the sidewalk in front of the bus stop.

The eyewitness provided first aid to the victim until emergency services personnel and police arrived on scene.

Travelodge resident Raven Brake heard the commotion, and came outside to see the Good Samaritan providing first aid.

“I was inside with my daughter and we heard tremendous, blood-curdling screaming, and came out just when he hit the ground (outside the Travelodge gate),” she said. “There was a huge puddle of blood… it came from the bus stop all the way to (the gate). It was horrible. I’ve never seen nothing like that in my life. He had stabs in his head, arms, legs – he was stabbed multiple times. There was blood everywhere.”

“That fellow who provided first aid came running from across the street. He knew exactly what to do.”

Brake said she was in the hospital the following day and was informed that the victim had been discharged.

She said that while the victim is not a resident at Travelodge, he is well-known to many in the neighbourhood.

The male suspect is described as approximately 40 years old, wearing glasses, a blue or grey hooded sweater and jeans.

The Comox Valley RCMP is seeking assistance in identifying and speaking with the driver and/or occupants of a red four-door SUV travelling west along 26th Street toward Fitzgerald Avenue from Cliffe Avenue at the time of the assault.

Additionally, investigators are seeking to identify and speak with two male witnesses who were walking west along 26th Street toward Fitzgerald Avenue from Cliffe Avenue at the time of the assault.

Investigators are also looking for any residences with video surveillance situated along Fitzgerald Avenue between 26th Street and 19th Street between 6 and 7 p.m. on May 7.

If you are one of the witnesses being sought, know who they are, or have video surveillance, please contact the Comox Valley RCMP Major Crime Unit at 250-338-1321.

Comox ValleyRCMP