Staff at the Comox Valley BCSPCA branch are caring for a handful of pugs and French bulldogs surrendered by an Island breeder. Photo by Erin Haluschak

VIDEO: Surrendered pugs and French bulldogs under SPCA care

Animals are part of a large surrender by a Vancouver Island breeder; some ready for adoption soon

Between kisses and licks of the face, staff at the Comox Valley BCSPCA are putting drops in the ears of a handful of pugs as a French bulldog looks on Wednesday morning at the Ryan Road facility.

The animals are part of a large surrender by a Vancouver Island breeder and are currently divided for care and medical attention between the Comox Valley and Cowichan & District branches of the SPCA.

The dogs range in age from six weeks to six years old and are suffering from a variety of issues and medical needs including nasal surgery, digestive issues and ear infections, explained Emily Priestley, branch manager of the Comox Valley and District BCSPCA.

“Most of the dogs are dealing with issues that are specific to their breed. French bulldogs and pugs often are prone to breeding issues such as leg problems, joint issues – they’re bred into a certain shape that isn’t always best for the animal.”

The dogs came from an individual who is known to BC SPCA Special Provincial Constables and has previously surrendered animals to the SPCA. The constable who attended the property noted that it was cluttered, dirty and parts of the floor had been ripped up to reveal plywood underneath.

“Going forward (there’s no concerns with the breeder),” noted Priestley. “We don’t deal with the case on a branch level, but everyone’s co-operative and things are at a good point right now.”

Some of the pugs in Comox could be ready for adoption as soon as the end of this week or early next week. Some others, who are suffering from digestive problems or are awaiting more extensive surgeries, may not be ready for adoption until August.

RELATED: Vancouver Island breeder surrenders pugs, French bulldogs to SPCA

At the Cowichan branch, Priestley said they received mostly puppies who are currently in foster homes and need to grow larger prior to adoption.

She added they have already received upwards of 200 inquiries for adoptions for the 21 dogs, which is “overwhelming” during a large surrender such as this one.

“It’s always great anytime we have large scale animal intakes that people are ready and willing to help out.”

She added both branches are always accepting donations of clean bedding for the dogs, or cash donations which can be directed towards the intake.

For more information, email either the Comox branch at comoxvalley@spca.bc.ca or the Cowichan & District branch at duncanspca@spca.bc.ca.


erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
City of Campbell River receives another national financial reporting award

Just Posted

Floatplane to be assembled for late fall installation as Campbell River entrance feature

Highway display to celebrate historic industrial district of Campbell River

City of Campbell River receives another national financial reporting award

Award ‘recognizes excellence in government accounting and financial reporting,’ Mayor says

Green Party MLA calls for watershed protections at meeting in Campbell River

Adam Olsen says rainforest protection is a key policy for wild salmon conservation

VIDEO: Quality Foods Festival of Lights fireworks caps off Campbell River’s Canada Day

Hundreds gathered on the foreshore for the annual fireworks display

PHOTOS: Hundreds take in the Campbell River Canada Day Parade

The parade is always one of the highlights of Canada Day festivities in Campbell River

Surrendered pugs and French bulldogs under SPCA care

Animals are part of a large surrender by a Vancouver Island breeder; some ready for adoption soon

Trans Mountain bid could be ready next week, Indigenous group says

Project Reconciliation wants to buy a 51-per-cent stake in the pipeline from the federal government

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors fans anxiously watch for #KawhiUpdate

Leonard helped the Raptors win their first NBA Championship in franchise history

#FacebookDown: Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp aren’t working – and people are mad

Facebook said they were working on the issue

Vancouver police officer charged after on-duty car crash that injured pedestrians

Const. Jose Domingo is facing a charge of driving without reasonable consideration

Owner of illegal North Vancouver hostel has human rights complaint dismissed

Emily Yu had argued she needed to rent out her unit on the basis of her disability

B.C. nursery under quarantine after toxic spores found on single plant

Infected plant believed to have come from the U.S., through mainland supplier

4 injured when man crashes stolen vehicle into crowd at Princeton music festival

Alcohol and, or, substance use is believed to have been a factor, police say

B.C. student’s work leads to change in road accident investigations

Lucas McDonnell-Hoffert’s study also won him awards at the national science fair

Most Read