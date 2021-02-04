A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen

A cougar was caught on home surveillance video on Feb.3 in an east Courtenay neighbourhood. Video still/Cat Pedersen

With video: Cougar caught roaming Island neighbourhood

The area in Courtenay is home to popular walking trails

A cougar has been spotted roaming a popular walking area in an east Courtenay neighbourhood, serving as a reminder for the public to be vigilant at all times and to keep pets at home or leashed.

Dawson Deederly and neighbour Cat Pedersen captured the cougar on their houses’s surveillance cameras around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday (Feb. 3) at their homes on Muir Road.

“The cougar stuck too close to the house to set off our garage cameras and sensor lights. Then it went to the neighbours’ backyard … hopped their fence and went into their front yard … (and) ended up in their neighbour’s driveway,” Deederly said.

The area behind the homes houses a duck pond and frequently-used walking trails and is adjacent to Sandwick Park.

The cougar was spotted about one kilometre away from Queneesh Elementary School, located on Mission Road.

Jillian Bjarnason, a conservation officer with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service said cougars – who are nocturnal animals – are very active at night and most likely would be searching for small prey.

“Bring in any pets at night – especially cats – and minimize attractants such as pet food left outside.”

The sighting has been reported to the B.C. Conservation Officer Service. To report cougar or bear sightings, call the BC Conservation Officer 24-hour call service at 1-877-952-7277.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

RELATED: Bear calls down, cougar calls up in Cumberland

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
26 SAR members assist in late-night rescue of skier near Coquihalla Summit
Next story
Housing shortage showing its teeth after North Island apartment fire

Just Posted

Adapting to rising sea levels is one of the actions identified in the plan. Photo by Mark Seal
Campbell River wants input on Climate Change Action plan

Plan details ways city is planning to adapt to a changing climate

Campbell Riverites head to the polls on Feb. 27 to fill the empty seat on city council.
Municipal By-Election Candidates answer: Do you feel the current council is doing enough?

The second in an ongoing series of Q&As with the candidates up for election on Feb. 27

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will be hosting virtual townhalls in Feb. and March. Photo supplied by Rachel Blaney
North Island-Powell River MP to host virtual townhalls

‘I have missed personally visiting with residents in our small and remote communities.’ — Blaney

Clockwise from top left are KCFN vice-Chief Kevin Jules, SRD Director Charlie Cornfield, Ecoplan planning associate Hudson McLellan, KCFN representatives Francis Gillette, Samantha Christenson, Lillian Jack, SRD Director Julie Colborne, and Ecoplan planner John Ingraham at the SRD/KCFN meeting. Photo courtesy Youtube.
KCFN, SRD meet to discuss upcoming First Nation inclusion to board

Overview of KCFN given, as well as advice for moving forward

A Fortis utility truck was stolen from the site of a gas line break in Nanaimo on Tuesday and driven all the way to Campbell River where a 22-year-old suspect was arrested. (Photo courtesy Joy Livingstone)
Man arrested in Campbell River after stealing utility truck from scene of gas leak in Nanaimo

Truck’s flashing amber lights made it ‘very easy to follow,’ say RCMP

(Pixabay)
BREAKING: B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Searchers are asking the public to keep their eyes open for Willow, a black Labradoodle that fled from a car involved in a fatal accident on the grounds of Cowichan District Hospital on Jan. 31. (Submitted photo)
Dog missing from fatal accident scene in Duncan

Public asked to keep an eye out for Willow

Surrey’s Caleb Reimer in Edmonton Oil Kings colours. The junior hockey team is among five Alberta-based WHL squads planning to play games starting Feb. 26. (Photo: oilkings.ca)
Quarantined for now, B.C. hockey prospect ‘fortunate’ to play WHL games in Alberta soon

Edmonton Oil Kings draft pick Caleb Reimer has skated with Delta Hockey Academy team this winter

A GoFundMe campaign is raising money for 10-year-old Jerico Roman, who has autism and will only eat Nature’s Path Maple Cinnamon Waffles. The problem is, the company that makes them has discontinued them. Jerico’s mother is trying to round up all the remaining stock. (Photo: GoFundMe).
B.C. mom on mission to track down discontinued frozen waffles for her son with autism

Jenna Roman asking for help to buy up remaining stock – and a freezer for it all

Molly the corgi is on the mend after getting attacked by a larger dog Jan. 26, 2021 in Parksville. (Submitted photo)
Owner of dog that injured smaller pooch in Parksville willing to pay vet bills

‘So many stepped forward to help me’

The Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. is warning of soliciting phone calls from imposters posing as team members. (Black Press - file photo)
Cerebral Palsy Association of B.C. warns of scammers

Organization does not solicit donations by phone

Skip The Dishes introduced $0.99 customer surcharge to B.C. deliveries Wednesday after the province limited its ability to charge restaurants for delivery services. (Submitted photo)
SkipTheDishes adds ‘tone-deaf’ $0.99 fee to B.C. delivery orders

Company introduces customer surcharge after the province issues an order limiting its ability to charge restaurants

(Black Press Media files)
Canada bans large cruise ships from domestic waters for one year

Adventure-seeking pleasure craft remain banned from entering Arctic waters

Most Read