Winners of NexStream challenge to be announced Sept. 9

Thirty-seven teams tackled the challenge of coming up with innovative solutions to real-world industry challenges for the first annual NexStream Tech Competition.
Five of those teams have made it through to the finals. Winners will be announced online at techatchery.ca at 10 a.m. on Sept. 9. Launched in 2019, the NexStream Tech Competition is an international technology competition based in Campbell River, B.C. Each year, the competition features a new set of challenges. The challenges are inspired by Campbell River and area but apply to the needs of industries around the world.
This year’s challenge categories: Energy, Wildlife Monitoring, Food Security and Wildcard, generated an array of inventive products and ideas. The projects developed by NexStream teams include converting waste from seafood processing into consumer products, harnessing tidal energy and developing portable renewable-energy pods.
It’s all part of this economic development initiative’s goal of supporting industry and business in Campbell River and beyond.
The five finalists will be featured on the NexStream Finale webpage along with the announcement of the winners. NexStream 2.0 categories will also be released on Sept. 9. NexStream welcomes applications from individuals, academic institutions, and organizations or businesses with fewer than 100 employees. As they move through the stages of the competition — from submitting an expression of interest to developing a working prototype — teams vie for prizes of up to $75,000 and the potential for more seed capital if CRAAG angel investors determine that their innovations warrant further investment.
Technology
