Wind warning issued for Courtenay to Campbell River

Environment Canada warning of winds up to 70 km/h; easing off later this afternoon

A wind warning is in effect for east Vancouver Island from Courtenay to Campbell River.

Environment Canada says strong winds that may cause damage are occurring this morning and are exected to last through early afternoon.

A vigorous frontal system moving across the south coast will generate strong winds over northern sections of the Strait of Georgia today. The winds over surrounding coastal regions will rise to southeast 70 km/h in the morning and then ease in the afternoon with the passage of the front.

Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.

In anticipation Mainroad Contracting crews will be patrolling on all service area highways until the event passes, roadways are clear and back to normal. Drive with caution, watch for roadside crews and before heading out, check www.DriveBC.ca for road condition updates.

Continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.

