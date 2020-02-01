BC Hydro crews were aware of more than 47 outages on the South Island on Saturday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)

Windstorm causes 47 power outages on southern Vancouver Island

Almost 2,500 customers without power through Saturday morning

An overnight windstorm left almost 2,500 South Island homes without power on Saturday morning.

According to the BC Hydro Outage Map, crews are working on more than 47 power outages in the region on Feb. 1. Most were reportedly caused by fallen trees or lines knocked over in the wind.

READ ALSO: Tips to stay safe around downed, damaged power lines

READ ALSO: Flooding closes Highway 1, Cowichan Valley declares state of emergency

BC Hydro also posted an outage alert just after 10 a.m. noting that southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands had been hit hard by the storm and that crews would be working through the day to restore power. BC Hydro is still assigning crews for many of the outages.

Updates on the status of the outages will be posted throughout the day on the BC Hydro website and the status of other outages can be monitored on the Outage Map.

