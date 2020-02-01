BC Hydro crews were aware of more than 47 outages on the South Island on Saturday morning. (Black Press Media file photo)
Windstorm causes 47 power outages on southern Vancouver Island
Almost 2,500 customers without power through Saturday morning
An overnight windstorm left almost 2,500 South Island homes without power on Saturday morning.
According to the BC Hydro Outage Map, crews are working on more than 47 power outages in the region on Feb. 1. Most were reportedly caused by fallen trees or lines knocked over in the wind.
BC Hydro also posted an outage alert just after 10 a.m. noting that southern Vancouver Island and the Gulf Islands had been hit hard by the storm and that crews would be working through the day to restore power. BC Hydro is still assigning crews for many of the outages.
@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here