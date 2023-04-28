Defence Minister Anita Anand arrives at a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Ottawa. Anand says Canadian evacuation flights in Sudan have been hampered by a mechanical issue in one military plane. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Defence Minister Anita Anand arrives at a cabinet meeting on Parliament Hill, Tuesday, April 25, 2023 in Ottawa. Anand says Canadian evacuation flights in Sudan have been hampered by a mechanical issue in one military plane. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Window to safely airlift people from Sudan closing quickly, Canadian officials say

One of Turkey’s planes was shot from the ground as it left Khartoum this morning

The commander of the Canadian Joint Operations Command says the window is closing quickly to safely airlift people out of Sudan amid fighting between the country’s military and paramilitary forces.

Vice-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie says it’s believed a Turkish crew member was injured when one of Turkey’s planes was shot from the ground as it left Khartoum this morning — though it’s not clear which side was responsible.

He says that event changed the threat assessment this morning and led to the cancellation of a planned Canadian evacuation flight.

A second flight that Canada had planned for this morning was cancelled due to a mechanical issue with the plane’s ramp.

But Auchterlonie says the two Hercules planes the Canadian military has deployed to the region are now on the way to Khartoum, where Canadians are waiting for rescue.

A senior official from Global Affairs Canada says the government is very confident that enough flights are planned over the next couple of days to ensure that everyone who has asked to leave Sudan is able to get on a plane.

About 300 Canadians have already been flown to safe third countries, including with the help of allies, amid a significant uptick in violence over the past two weeks.

READ MORE: First Canadian evacuation flight from Sudan has departed: Anand

Sudan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Gunshot business owner demands more public safety as hundreds rally in Nanaimo
Next story
UPDATE: Two men arrested, released after replica rifle sparks lockdowns in Colwood

Just Posted

An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee
ON VIDEO: Eagle swims gripping fish in its talons

Haley Burkitt, Outreach and Safe Home Coordinator for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, poses beside all the T-shirts hung from Rose Harbour residence as part of the Clothesline Project on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Clothesline Project adapted after inclement weather last week

Michael Mann, Oliver Geisbrecht and Savian Zamisky work on planting a tree near a Treelane Road in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Junior Streamkeepers make a difference at Campbell River pond

Participants in the 2022 edition of the Women for Women event. Photo courtesy Shelagh Germyn
Campbell River’s Women for Women event celebrating 20th year