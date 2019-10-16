A wind warning has been issued for the Campbell River area. Photo by Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror

Wind warning issued for Campbell River

Wind could reach speeds of up to 70km/h: Environment Canada

It’s a blustery day in Campbell River. A wind warning remains in effect for the area.

Environment Canada issued the alert at 4:35 a.m. warning of powerful winds.

“A frontal system will approach the South Coast early this morning. Ahead of the system, southeast winds of 70km/h will develop over exposed coastal sections of East Vancouver Island from Campbell River to Nanoose Bay,” the alert said.

The winds are expected to ease early this afternoon as the weather system continues to move inland.

The alert cautions that gusting winds could damage “soft shelters, tents and awnings at outdoor events. Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage.”

Heavy winds are also expected on the Sunshine Coast from Powell River to Saltery Bay.

