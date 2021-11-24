Wind warning in place for east Vancouver Island

Wind storm at high tide in Campbell River, Dec. 20, 2018. Photo by Mark Seal

Batten down the hatches tonight, as Environment Canada has issued a wind warning for the area.

According to Environment Canada, a strong front will be coming in to produce very strong southeasterly winds. Winds will be around 70 kmh, gusting to 90 kmh.

The winds will develop after midnight, and ease early Thursday morning.

“Damage to buildings, such as to roof shingles and windows, may occur. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break,” says the warning.

The warning is for Vancouver Island from Nanoose Bay to Campbell River, and on the Sunshine Coast from Slatery Bay to Powell River.

