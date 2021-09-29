Wind warning in effect for East Vancouver Island

A wind warning is in effect. (The News files)

A wind warning is in effect for east Vancouver Island.

Strong southeast winds are expected tonight for East Vancouver Island, including Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, per Environment Canada.

Winds are expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour by tonight.

Wind warnings are issued when there are significant risks of damaging winds.

Drivers are being warned to adjust driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

