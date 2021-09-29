A wind warning is in effect. (The News files)

A wind warning is in effect. (The News files)

Wind warning in effect for East Vancouver Island

Southeast winds expected to reach 70 km/h

A wind warning is in effect for east Vancouver Island.

Strong southeast winds are expected tonight for East Vancouver Island, including Courtenay to Campbell River and Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay, per Environment Canada.

Winds are expected to reach 70 kilometres per hour by tonight.

Wind warnings are issued when there are significant risks of damaging winds.

Drivers are being warned to adjust driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.

READ ALSO: Weather Network says a pretty nice fall is in store for Canada

Weather Network says a pretty nice fall is in store for Canada

Previous story
As COVID inundates hospitals, Alberta mother urges vaccinations after son’s surgery delayed

Just Posted

A wind warning is in effect. (The News files)
Wind warning in effect for East Vancouver Island

An aerial view of Gold River. (Photo/Village of Gold River).
Gold River opens way for new housing development

Plans to replace the Campbell River Library are on hold for at least 12 months. File photo/Campbell River Mirror
New Campbell River library on hold for at least 12 months

The Village of Gold River wants to keep Muchalat Lake campsite open, closure pushed back to facilitate discussion. Photo courtesy Rachel Stratton
Muchalat Lake closure pushed back one month to find solution