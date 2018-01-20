Huge waves crash at Ucluelet earlier this week. Another wind warning has been issued for Saturday, Jan. 20. (BLACK PRESS file photo)

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

The wind will be back in full force tonight.

Environment Canada issued a wind warning for Saturday, Jan. 20 for all coastal regions of Vancouver Island except the very north.

Southeast winds are forecast to reach 80 kilometres per hour on the east coast of Vancouver Island starting in the early evening and continue toward the Gulf Islands, Victoria and the Lower Mainland, according to the warning. Southerly winds up to 100 km/h will hit the west coast of the Island.

B.C. Ferries has cancelled a handful of sailings due to adverse weather conditions, including sailings out of Comox and Campbell River. For more information, click here.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring…” the Environment Canada warning notes. “Loose objects may be tossed by the wind and cause injury or damage. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions due to high winds.”

The winds are expected to ease off on Sunday morning.

For more information about Environment Canada wind warnings, click here.

Previous story
Man receives four-year sentence for stabbing Good Samaritan near Qualicum Beach

Just Posted

Meet your new best friend with the John Howard KidStart mentorship program

When Adrienne Biggs, 10, goes over to her mentors’ Tom and Gloria… Continue reading

Family Literacy Week in Campbell River a chance to celebrate play

A few additions to the itinerary from previous years, week-long event ‘shaping up to be super great’

Vancouver Island amateur radio operators now better equipped to help in an emergency

More courses starting soon for those interested in helping SRD communicate after a major event

Campbell River-area First Nation chief steps down due to health

After serving five terms as Chief of the Wei Wai Kum Nation,… Continue reading

Report: City of Campbell River needs a maintenance plan for Nunns Creek Nature Trust

Extensive ecological inventory shows both the good and the bad of city-leased lands downtown

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

Man receives four-year sentence for stabbing Good Samaritan near Qualicum Beach

Jeffrey Brian MacDonald sentenced to additional 242 days in jail

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

UPDATE: BC Transit’s handyDart service strike delayed

LRB application by contractor means new strike notice must be issued by union

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Are you ready for some wrestling? WWE’s ‘Raw’ marks 25 years

WWE flagship show is set to mark its 25th anniversary on Monday

B.C. woman who forged husband’s will gets house arrest

Princeton Judge says Odelle Simmons did not benefit from her crime

Women’s movement has come a long way since march on Washington: Activists

Vancouver one of several cities hosting event on anniversary of historic Women’s March on Washington

Most Read