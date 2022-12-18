It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

It’s a cold, snowy week for much of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)

Wind chill drops to -40 C in central B.C., winter tires needed on Lower Mainland

Bitterly cold weather expected to remain in some areas until Wednesday

Temperature are dropping to dangerously cold extremes in many regions of British Columbia as snowfall sent tires spinning in parts of Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada says wind chill values are dropping to near -40 C or colder in the Chilcotin, Cariboo, Prince George and other central B.C. communities.

The weather agency says a bitterly cold arctic air mass has settled over the region and is expected to stay through Wednesday morning.

There is also a risk of frostbite along the central and northern coast, and inland from there including Terrace and Kitimat.

Meanwhile, the Transportation Ministry and police were dealing with spun-out vehicles on Highway 1 through North Vancouver.

The ministry urged those without winter tires to avoid that area and to reconsider driving at all in the Lower Mainland.

Snow also caused delays on bus routes throughout Metro Vancouver and TransLink, the regional transportation authority, said it was cancelling all non-essential HandyDart service.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC StormWeather

Previous story
Missing for 17 years: Mom of Kelowna man holds some hope he might come home
Next story
Jewish festival of lights begins in Ukraine as battles rage

Just Posted

The Campbell River Blind Curling team are from left to right Richard (sighted guide), Kelvin, Maureen, Jeremy, Arthur, and Bruce (Coach). Missing from photo: Jonesy (Jeremy’s guide dog). Photo courtesy Kelvin Adams
Campbell River Blind Curling team takes to the ice

Eo is one of the films in the Campbell River Fefstival of Film's winter season whcih will be screened Tuesday, Jan. 24 at the Tidemark Theatre. Photo contributed
Campbell River Festival of Films winter lineup released

Upstream view of the Strathcona Dam and spillway gates. BC Hydro photo
Campbell River reservoir storage and Campbell River flow both at record lows for this time of year

Raven flies alongside a vehicle driven by Alex Lavoie and Jodi Young on the Dempster Highway in Yukon. YouTube screenshot
VIDEO: Raven flies alongside Quadra Island couple travelling frigid Yukon highway

Pop-up banner image