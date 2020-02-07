Wind advisory for Eastern Vancouver Island

A wind advisory has been issued for the Eastern side of Vancouver island. Black Press file photo

Batten down the hatches; there’s a windstorm coming our way.

Environment Canada has issued a weather alert for East Vancouver Island, warning residents of impending strong winds, set to blow through the area Friday afternoon.

“Strong southeast winds up to 70 km/h can be expected over northern sections of East Vancouver Island and Sunshine Coast this afternoon. Strong southwest winds of 50 to 70 km/h will affect the Southern Gulf Islands, Inland Vancouver Island, and over southern sections of Metro Vancouver and western Fraser Valley beginning late this afternoon,” reads the posting on weather.gc.ca

“Behind the track of the low, strong northwest winds up to 70 km/h are expected to sweep through the Strait of Georgia and may affect western sections of Metro Vancouver near the Strait of Georgia.”

