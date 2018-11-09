Tofino Bus owner Dylan Green has seen his small company grow from a single van catering to surfers from Nanaimo and Victoria in 2002 to an Island-wide company with 31 buses and 45 employees. SUBMITTED PHOTO Tofino Bus owner Dylan Green has seen his small company grow from a single van catering to surfers from Nanaimo and Victoria in 2002 to an Island-wide company with 31 buses and 41 current employees. File photo

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

The Tofino Bus Company has a new owner but the company name will stay the same.

Greater Victoria-based Wilson’s Group, the parent company of Wilson’s Transportation, will officially acquire the 16-year-old Tofino Bus Company on Nov. 15.

“We are not changing the name of the company and we are looking to the future and how this opportunity will create more jobs, growth and continued service to Vancouver Island, the Mainland and Interior of B.C.,” said John Wilson, president and CEO of the Wilson’s Group.

Read More: Wilson’s Transportation hails new bus service to B.C. Interior

Read More: Greyhound to end bus service in Alberta, B.C.

It’s the latest addition by the 56-year-old Wilson’s Group that was started by John’s dad Kello on Salt Spring Island. This year Wilson’s expanded their connections from Vancouver to Kelowna, Kamloops and Whistler in the wake of Greyhound closing the majority of their routes in B.C. Wilson’s will monitor Tofino Bus over the next 12 months and review their operations at that point, Wilson said.

Tofino Bus has about 40 vehicles in its fleet and currently employs 41 people who will remain in their roles.

Founder Dylan Green will also remain with Tofino Bus, albeit on a one-year contract, and will report to Wilson.

Read More: Tofino Bus launches shipping service for Vancouver Island businesses

Read More: Wilson family follows successful business path

“This will allow for more resources and support to continue growth,” Green said. “We will be part of a larger group that will help us grow passenger bus services and expand our freight network on Vancouver Island, to the Mainland, and beyond.”

Green started Tofino Bus in 2002 as an inter-city bus and charter service and expanded it in 2015 to include the entire Vancouver Island. It filled the gaps left by Greyhound in offering Box By Bus and freight service in partnership with Greyhound to ship packages on and off the Island. Wilson’s had already taken over those connections.

“I knew [Green] when he first started Tofino Bus and have worked alongside him for quite some time, when the discussions started about an acquisition, this seemed like the right fit,” Wilson said. “Our family is excited about the opportunities Tofino Bus will bring and look forward to working with Dylan and his team.”

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATED: State of Emergency over for Ahousaht First Nation
Next story
Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen in Campbell River

Just Posted

Locket containing murdered brother’s ashes stolen in Campbell River

Theft a bitter reminder of brother’s unsolved 2011 murder, says Cassie Britnell

Wilson’s Group acquires 16-year-old Tofino Bus service

Wilson’s Transportation continues expansion in wake of Greyhound

BC Ferries nearly fully booked Friday of Remembrance Day weekend

Between Vancouver Island and the mainland, routes are reserved through the evening

VIDEO: Polar bears, art house film win big at international festivals

Campbell River filmmakers honoured for recent works

Campbell River Storm, GM Lee Stone part ways – partially

Agree to part ways, while Stone stays on to shepherd hosting of Cyclone Taylor Cup

VIDEO: Tom Fletcher recaps debate on proportional representation

Legislative reporter doesn’t expect results will end of 2019

53 B.C. daycares move to $10-a-day pilot

Roughly 2,500 parents who are existing clients will now pay a maximum of $200 per month

Father of abducted boy says family wasn’t told offender had been released

Randall Hopley, who is 53, has served his six-year sentence for breaking into a home in Sparwood and abducting the sleeping three-year-old in 2011

2 minors in custody after Nunavut grocery store fire

RCMP say charges of arson and disregard for human life are pending against the pair

Trudeau’s trade talk to be tested on 10-day, three country trip

Observers say Trudeau’s biggest test will be in the last two stops in Singapore and Papua New Guinea

Is pro rep in fact ‘lit’? Horgan’s debate comment prompts online groans

Premier, BC Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson went head-to-head in a TV debate on electoral reform

B.C. looks for public’s suggestions to curb money laundering

British Columbians can have their say through an online consultation until Dec. 14

Australian police say stabbing attack linked to terrorism

Three people were stabbed, one fatally on Friday in Melbourne

Law students killed in WWI called to bar 100 years later

37 aspiring lawyers to be posthumously admitted to the bar in a ceremony at the Calgary Courts Centre

Most Read