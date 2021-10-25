Willow Point 7-Eleven to be upgraded, gas bar added

A conceptualized rendering of the new 7-Eleven and gas bar. Courtesy City of Campbell River.

Willow Point will be getting another gas station, as a development permit for an updated 7-Eleven store with added gas pumps was approved by city council.

The store will replace the existing 7-Eleven located at 2016 Island Highway. The proposed design includes a convenience store, outdoor patio area and four double-sided gas pumps with a canopy.

These uses are allowed under the property’s current commercial zoning. This means the update requires no rezoning, and hence no public consultation was required for these additions.

However, the application includes a variance a new sign that will be lower and larger in area (because it is two-sided) than allowed under the city’s sign bylaw. Properties within 100 metres of the store were notified of this variance, according to city officials.

The new building will have enhanced aesthetics, including adherence to a “west coast contemporary style” and decreased branding on the pump canopy. There will be new access walkways separated by a curb to keep pedestrians and cyclists safe from traffic.

City council approved the development permit on Oct. 18, in a 5-2 vote, with Councillors Ron Kerr and Charlie Cornfield voting in opposition. Kerr said he was concerned about the proximity of the gas bar to neighbouring apartments, while Cornfield said the changes could make traffic worse in the area.

The city’s approval is conditional landscaping security deposit and a sightline analysis and encroachment agreement for the new sign.

Mayor Andy Adams said the new store is poised to help expand services in Willow Point, as the neighbourhood continues to grow.

“When we take a look at the amount of infill that is happening in that area, I think there will be sufficient demand for amenities, including added gas services,” said Adams.

READ ALSO: Rockland roundabout art installation put on hold

New plan for subdivision next to Beaver Lodge Lands being considered by city council



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter