Willis Road yard waste centre to close at the end of July

Campbell River residents can continue to take advantage of the City’s unlimited yard waste curbside pickup when the Willis Road yard waste drop-off centre closes at the end of July. File photo

The City of Campbell River’s yard waste contractor is “actively seeking” a new location as its current drop-off centre is set to close at the end of the month, according to a City press release.

Emterra Environmental is closing the site on Willis Road July 31 with the goal of having it cleaned up by Sept. 15, when its lease with the We Wai Kai Nation is ending.

The company has a solid waste contract with the City that includes providing a yard waste drop-off location. According to the press release, the City will work with Emterra to find a new location.

“We extend a big thank-you to the We Wai Kai Nation for the use of their lands for this opportunity to recycle/repurpose yard waste materials into usable top soil,” said Dave Ross, Emterra’s North Island operations manager in the release. “We ask for you understanding and patience while we continue to look for another suitable site.”

In the meantime, Drew Hadfield, the City’s director of operations, said residents can continue to use the unlimited curbside pick-up, or take their yard waste to the Campbell River Waste Management Centre on Argonaut Road.

“We appreciate that this change could be inconvenient for some people,” he said. “While Emterra is working to find a new location as quickly as possible, we’re encouraging people to continue to put out unlimited amounts of yard waste for curbside collection.”

The release notes that there’s no fee to drop off grass and leaves at the waste management centre, but for branches and materials that require chipping, it’s $65/tonne.

Tips for curbside yard waste collection

Yard waste should be in a “rigid, lidded container” no larger than 80 litres each (up to 44 lbs)

Containers should be marked as “Yard Waste”

Branches and prunings should be tied into bundles that are 90 cm long and 60 cm wide, at a maximum. Individual branches should not have a diametre larger than 7.5 cm

Yard waste in plastic bags – even if they’re marked “biodegradable” – will not be accepted. Paper bags are fine

