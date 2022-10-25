William ‘Billy’ Bradshaw has been identified as the second victim in the Saanich homicide investigation. (Billy Madrox/Facebook)

William ‘Billy’ Bradshaw has been identified as the second victim in the Saanich homicide investigation. (Billy Madrox/Facebook)

William ‘Billy’ Bradshaw identified as one of two Saanich homicide victims

Police searching for witnesses, dashcam footage in Saanich murder investigation

Saanich police have officially identified the second victim in last week’s double homicide investigation as 36-year-old William “Billy” Bradshaw.

On Oct. 19, officers responded to a report of a deceased man in the grassy median between the northbound and southbound lanes of Blanshard Street, just south of Saanich Road.

The Vancouver Island Integrated Major Crimes Unit (VIIMCU) is working in coordination with the Saanich Police Department and B.C. Coroner’s Service to build a timeline of Bradshaw’s last movements on the morning of Oct. 19.

According to police, investigators are still working to determine if there is any connection between the two homicides from the same area on the same date.

The second victim has been identified by family as Stephanie Elk, who went by the name Jade. Christopher Cathcart has been charged with one count of second-degree murder in connection to the investigation.

VIIMCU is asking any witnesses, those with information or anyone with dashcam footage of Blanshard Street between Cloverdale and Saanich roads, from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. on Oct. 19, to contact the information line at 250-380-6211.

READ MORE: Family hosts candlelight vigil to honour woman killed in Saanich

READ MORE: Man charged with murder as two Saanich homicide investigations continue

