The Kevin Brook Wildfire, located south of Summerland, is now considered held. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)

The Kevin Brook Wildfire, located south of Summerland, is now considered held. (Photo- BC Wildfire Service)

Wildfire south of Summerland considered held: BCWS

The Kevin Brook Wildfire was discovered Friday and grew to .2 hectares in size

The wildfire south of Summerland that was discovered Friday evening, July 21, is now considered held.

The Kevin Brook Wildfire, located on the west side of Victoria Road South, grew to .2 hectares in size before being described as “held” on Saturday, July 22, at around 10 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Nearby to the west, the Upper Kevin Brook spot fire is also being held, as of 10:40 a.m.

It is currently .009 hectares in size.

No evacuation alerts or orders were associated with either incident.

They represent two of the five wildfires currently burning northwest of Penticton.

The other three, further to the west of Summerland, are all .009 hectares and described as “out of control.”

READ MORE: 5 wildfires spark northwest of Penticton

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

NewsPentictonSummerland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
5 wildfires spark northwest of Penticton
Next story
2 homes destroyed, another severely damaged in fire near Nanaimo Airport

Just Posted

Quadra Island RCMP detachment and the DFO are investigating an incident which occurred on Heriot Bay Wednesday Morning. Google Quadra Island RCMP detachment. Quadra RCMP are seeking the public’s help in a theft totalling $100,000 File photo
Quadra RCMP seeking the public’s help in theft at salmon farm site

Jobs, Economic Development and Innovation Minister Brenda Bailey spoke with the Mirror regarding the 50k the province invested in Gold River Aquafarms in Gold River. Photo Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Gold River Aquafarms gets $50,000 boost from the government

A wildfire off the west coast of Phillips Arm is now listed at 60 hectares. Photo from BC Wildfire Service.
Phillips Arm wildfire at 60 Hectares

The SRD is looking into establishing a housing service, which staff says will help the board be more proactive in dealing with the housing crisis. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
SRD to establish new housing service to take advantage of grant opportunity