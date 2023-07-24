The Jacklah River fire is located five kilometres south of Muchalat Inlet near Gold River and has reached 35 ha. in size and is listed as out of control BC Wildfire Service photo

Wildfire south of Gold River estimated at 35 hectares

Fire on Jacklah river just 5 kilometres south of Muchalat Inlet

First reported on Thursday afternoon (July 20), the wildfire by Jacklah River near Gold River has spread to approximately 35 hectares, according to the latest report from the B.C. Wildfire Service.

The location of the wildfire, identified as case number V81938, is approximately five kilometres of Muchalat Inlet, south of the town.

The wildfire service has it listed as “being held,” as of Monday, July 24. With no evacuation orders in place right now, the cause is believed to be lightning.

The fire is visible from Gold River, with a crew of 15 firefighters and one helicopter assigned to bring this wildfire to a halt.

