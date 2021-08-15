A photo of the Coquihalla, approximately 20 minutes south of Merritt on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15. (Katelyn Paradis/Facebook)

A photo of the Coquihalla, approximately 20 minutes south of Merritt on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15. (Katelyn Paradis/Facebook)

Wildfire closes Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

Highways 1 and 3 are alternate routes

A wildfire has closed the Coquihalla highway in both directions between Hope and Merritt as of Sunday (Aug. 15) evening.

The announcement was made by DriveBC on Twitter just after 7 p.m., although the agency’s website remains down. The agency said that Highway 1 and Highway 3 are alternate routes.

n a news release issued Sunday evening, the transportation ministry warned motorists that highways may close with “limited notice” due to fast-moving wildfires in the B.C. Interior.

“Non-essential travel to and within fire-affected areas is discouraged to help avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes,” the ministry stated.

“If you must travel on Interior highways adjacent to wildfires, make sure you are prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies.”

The ministry said that motorists should drive straight to their destination and not stop along the highway in case they get in the firefighters’ way.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Cherry Creek west of Kamloops now on evacuation order due to Tremont Creek wildfire
Next story
Lytton Creek fire prompts evacuation for thousands in Lower Nicola

Just Posted

July Mountain wildfire off Coquihalla, Sunday Aug. 15. (Contributed/Andy Levang)
Wildfires cause havoc across B.C. Interior

The pedestrian crossing on South Alder Street near Frances Street that several residents say is unsafe. Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
Residents concered about safety of pedestrian crossing on South Alder at Frances Street

Heather Gordon Murphy (l-r), Chair Downtown BIA; Larry Jackson recipient; Doug Anderson recipient; Jan Wade Executive Director Downtown BIA; Mayor Andy Adams in downtown Campbell River on Aug. 11. Photo courtesy Jan Wade.
Volunteers commended by city for work cleaning up downtown

Strengthening Communities’ Services grant will support agencies delivering services to individuals and families experiencing homelessness. (Black Press files)
SRD secures $1 million grant to support people suffering from homelessness