Qualicum Beach’s iconic Crown Mansion estate, at 292 Crescent Rd., is for sale for $5.9 million. - Colliers International photo

Who wants to buy a mansion?

For $5.9M, Qualicum Beach estate that once entertained Bing Crosby and John Wayne can be yours

Qualicum Beach’s iconic Crown Mansion estate is for sale for $5.9 million.

The 5.23-acre property, at 292 Crescent Rd., includes a three-storey heritage house that has been converted into a boutique hotel and a cabana with attached triple car garage. The site also allows for additional development potential of up to 40 residential units.

The Crown Mansion, built circa 1912, was once a private estate residence but received a substantial renovation in 2009 as part of the boutique hotel conversion.

READ MORE: 'Murder at the Mansion' dinner theatre show in Qualicum Beach

According to documents from Colliers International, a Canada-based real estate organization, the Crown Mansion once entertained celebrities and royalty such as Bing Crosby, John Wayne and the King of Siam.

Located across the street from Qualicum Beach Memorial Golf Club, the Crown Mansion estate backs onto wooded lands known as the Qualicum Beach Heritage Forest. A public beach is only 500 metres away from the property.

