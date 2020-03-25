What’s open, what’s not – City of Cambpell River provides service update

The City of Campbell River has issued an update on the state of municipal services.

“With the evolving coronavirus situation, the city is working to be as responsive as possible and to continue to provide services, where it’s safe to do so,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “We know people have a lot of questions, and we’re sharing this update to help get people the information they need.”

In response to questions about how the city is supporting people experiencing homelessness, Sargent says: “We know this is a key concern for people, and we’re staying connected with our local social support organizations, Island Health, and provincial ministries. We’re ready to help as requested with the province-wide initiative that will lead and coordinate assistance.”

Recent service changes:

RCMP: the front counter at the detachment is now closed until further notice

In case of emergency, call 9-1-1

Non-emergency number is 250-286-6221

If you must attend at the detachment, use the emergency phone outside the front of the building

Police information checks are only available for urgent health care workers or emergency service providers

People can report certain crimes online https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/campbellriver/en

More details in the RCMP news release http://campbellriver.bc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/ViewPage.action?siteNodeId=2130&languageId=1&contentId=63771

Campbell River Airport: terminal building will close March 29

Both commercial airlines have decided to temporarily suspend all flight operations in and out of the Campbell River Airport (YBL) during April.

While this service is suspended, the city’s airport terminal building will be closed to the public until further notice.

The City of Campbell River airport (YBL) will be open for services such as medivac flights.

Playgrounds, sports courts and outdoor furniture off limits: Signs were posted at city playgrounds March 23 advising people to avoid using these facilities to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Greenspaces and trails are still open. People are advised to avoid using all outdoor furniture such as picnic tables and benches at this time.

The closure supports social distancing requirements and applies to: all play and sports equipment in City parks, sports fields, the lacross box, tennis, basketball, pickelball and volleyball courts as well as the skateboard and the bicycle park.

BC Parks, the Strathcona Regional District, and BC Hydro have also closed fields, parks and recreation areas. Find more information at: http://www.env.gov.bc.ca/bcparks/ ; http://www.sitesandtrailsbc.ca/closures.aspx ; www.srd.ca/COVID-19 ; https://www.bchydro.com/community/recreation_areas/recreation_area_closures.html

Anyone with flu-like symptoms or who might have been exposed to someone with the virus, is required to self-isolate at home and avoid outdoor recreation spaces.

Outdoor washrooms: most are closed as the city does not currently have the resources required to keep these facilities operating safely. Spirit Square washrooms are open as much as possible. Drinking water will also be available at Spirit Square.

Recreation programs are suspended until further notice.

At the request of the contractor, construction work on the City’s Highway 19A project will stop until further notice to reduce the potential spread of the coronavirus.

Update on other services

For general inquiries about city services, contact the call centre at 250-286-4033 or email info@campbellriver.ca

Public transit and handyDART bus service – service hours and route frequency remains unchanged. Riders must respect social distancing and enter by the rear door of the bus unless mobility challenges require use of front door. No fares collected until April 17

Garbage, recycling and yard waste service continues – direct questions to Emterra at 250-286-0211

Bylaw enforcement service continues – Call 250-286-5776 or email bylaw@campbellriver.ca

“We thank everyone who’s doing their best to support our community and acting on our shared responsibility to take the required precautions seriously, especially to protect people with vulnerable health conditions. The fastest way to get back to normal is for everyone to do their part and follow the provincial health directions,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “Thank you to everyone who’s caring for their family, offering help to neighbours. This includes organizations adopting new safety procedures and businesses adapting to the changes, often by stepping up to offer community support, or offering their services in a new way. And, a special heartfelt thank-you to our medical professionals. There are no words to say how grateful we are for all you’re doing for Campbell River.

“Beyond keeping ourselves physically healthy, I also urge everyone to take care of their mental health. We’re all trying to make sense of this, to feel safe, secure and connected, so that we are best equipped to cope with the changes in this evolving situation. As we try to find our way, let’s put a priority on social connection, even though we must do this at a distance. Lastly, if you’re in a position to contribute, there are ways to assist local community organizations that are working hard to support people in vulnerable situations.”

Along with following public health directives, people can support the Campbell River Community Foundation’s fundraising drive to assist local organizations providing direct support to people in need such as the food bank and other community initiatives. Find more information about the fundraiser at https://www.crfoundation.ca/ or call with questions 250-203-8503.

Find information on city services and changes related to the coronavirus at: www.campbellriver.ca/COVID-19

Find provincial health information at www.bccdc.ca

The Province of British Columbia has developed a new BC COVID-19 app. Find it at https://bc.thrive.health/

