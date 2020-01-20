After a long wait for snow, Dia Cammack, 4.5, finally got her wish as over 50 cm fell on Sayward last week. Here she toboggans down their driveway, while her dad, Chris Cammack, trails behind a bit holding baby Stokely, 6 months, with their old dog Sitka. Photo by Shannon Briggs

What Campbell River got up to on your ‘Snow Day’ last week

We asked people to send us photos of what they were doing last Thursday after the big dump of snow

Last week’s record snowfall prompted lots of facility closures, including all schools in the district on Thursday, so we asked our Facebook followers to send us photos and video of what they got up to while everything was all closed up and there was a fresh blanket of snow on the ground.

And boy, did they get up to some fun.

From creating outdoor rinks in their yards to heading down to the beach, up to the mountain or into – yes, into – local waterways, here are some of the reponses to our request for photos last week.

Everyone who submitted photos to us was entered into a draw for passes to Landmark Theatre.

The winner of the draw was Ashley McNulty, who sent us photos of Krew and Weston Judd enjoying their first and second Campbell River snowfalls, respectively.

Thanks to everyone for taking part, and watch for more contests over on our Facebook page and keep those cameras clicking!


Spencer Coutts-Hardcastle says four-month-old Gwendolyn wasn’t a fan of the snow. Photo submitted

Chris Walling spent some time during last week’s snowstorm ‘searching for steelhead in a secret location on the East coast of Vancouver island.’ Photo submitted

Holly (left), 5, and Amelia (right), 3, Fogliato have some fun in the snow last Thursday. Photo submitted

One-year-old James Hirsche apparently enjoyed getting dressed up and going out into the snow to play in it since he is old enough. However, as you can tell, he was not impressed by the cold. Photo contributed

Mercedes Vandenberg’s one-year-old golden retriever, Kenny, definitely enjoyed last weeks’ dump of snow. Photo submitted

Nine-month-old Krew Judd seems to be enjoying his first dose of snow. Photo contibuted

Mary-Lynn Culbert and her husband recently moved back to Canada after spending the last 20 years in the U.S., the last four of which were in Florida. ‘You would think we’d be missing the Florida weather but we have truly enjoyed the snow here (especially knowing it’s not going to be around for long),’ she says. Photo submitted

Melanie Archibald was measuring the snow accumulation on her stoop. At this point on Wednesday night, it had snowed about 1.6 Budweisers. Photo submitted

Janet Waring decided to head up Mount Washington with her dog Molly to get a better view of the situation on Thursday after the snowstorm. Photo submitted

Cassidy Graham says her horse Patience was having one of her best days ever last Thursday, playing in all the fresh snow. Photo submitted

Mirror reader Rebecca Ravenstein sent in this pic of her dog Penny playing in the snow Thursday morning, saying, “the deeper the better, as far as she’s concerned!’ Photo by Rebecca Ravenstein Mirror reader Rebecca Ravenstein sent in this pic of her dog Penny playing in the snow Thursday morning, saying, “the deeper the better, as far as she’s concerned!’ Photo by Rebecca Ravenstein

Rhys Merwin, 13, isn’t about to let a little snow get in the way of his basketball practice in the driveway. Photo submitted

Ryan Wall, 4, and his sister Kristina Fry, 10, after hearing there was no school on Thursday, got bundled up and immediately headed outside to make a snow man and snow angels! It’s their first winter here in Campbell River, as they moved here from Alberta this past summer, so this must have been just like old times. Photo submitted

Vanda Monkman headed down to the beach at Shelter Bay on Thursday last week to get a few photos, as she says, ‘where sky meets water and water meets snow.’ Photo submitted

Suzie Thomas takes advantage of the snow in the Home Depot lumber yard to make a snow angel on her lunch break last Thursday. Photo submitted

Valerie LaRocque-Walker, 5, takes advantage of last week’s big dump of snow to build a snowman in her yard. Photo submitted

Madilynn, 5 months, and Gavin, 2, Beauregard head out into the yard to do some playing in the snow last Thursday. One of them seems to be enjoying it more than the other. Photo submitted

