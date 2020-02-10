A tentative agreement has been reached. United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 held a rally at Western Forest Products’ office in Campbell River on Sept. 26, 2019. The WFP employees have been on strike since July 1. Photo by Marissa Tiel/Campbell River Mirror

WFP strike may be nearing its end

WFP and union representing workers reach tentative collective agreement: WFP

A seven-month long forestry strike may be nearing its end.

Western Forest Products and the United Steelworkers Local 1-1937 have agreed to the terms of a tentative collective agreement, Western said today.

“With the assistance of special mediators, Vince Ready and Amanda Rogers, we have reached a fair and equitable agreement that balances the needs of our employees and our business,” said Don Demens, President and Chief Executive Officer of Western. “This has been a particularly challenging time and I’m pleased that we were able to find common ground through the efforts of all involved.”

USW membership will have a ratification vote on the tentative agreement.

The USW bargaining committee has said they will be advising members to accept the agreement, WFP’s statement said.

The strike began on July 1, 2019.

