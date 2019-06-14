Pickup truck smashes into tree, damaging Campbell River home

Campbell River resident Dale Proteau outside his home on Alder Street after a pickup truck lost control, knocking over a tree and damaging the house, on June 14, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

No injuries have been reported after a pickup truck lost control and knocked over a tree outside a home on Alder Street on Friday morning, damaging the house.

A Ford Ranger with damage on the front driver’s side was being towed from the scene near 3rd Avenue and at least one police officer was on the scene.

The pickup appears to have veered off the road, travelling perhaps 30-40 feet before it struck a cedar tree that was perhaps 15 feet high. The tree was uprooted, and appears to have scraped across an exterior wall, damaging the stucco and vinyl siding.

Thomas Doherty, chief of the Campbell River Fire Department, said firefighters were dispatched at 10:10 a.m. for a report of a motor vehicle incident involving a vehicle into a house.

