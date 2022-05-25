(Anna Kumpan/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

(Anna Kumpan/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

Wetland habitat loss, climate change putting dragonflies at risk of extinction in B.C.

Out of 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies, 16 per cent are at risk of extinction

A group of volunteers and experts are sounding the alarm after a new project highlighted the concerning extinction of dragonflies in B.C.

Over May long weekend, hundreds of volunteers helped launch a science project with Ducks Unlimited Canada – dubbed Project Dragonfly – as part of efforts to help protect dragonflies from going extinct.

Volunteers have been tasked with logging their dragonfly observations.

Globally, of the estimated 6,016 species of dragonflies and damselflies, 16 per cent are at risk of extinction, with wetland habitat loss being the leading cause of their decline.

In a news release, Ducks Unlimited Canada said that if Canada continues to lose wetlands, there is a risk of entire ecosystems going extinct. Canada is home to 25 per cent of remaining wetlands.

This isn’t the first time a B.C. organization has put a focus on dragonflies.

READ MORE: BC Parks Foundation has collected 950,000 wildlife pics, thanks to outdoor enthusiasts

In a similar project by BC Parks, volunteers have made some unique finds, including the first documented sighting of a grappletail dragonfly in 40 years occurred in the Fraser Valley.

Research has also highlighted climate change and its impact causing some male dragonflies lose their shimmer, reducing their ability to attract a mate.

To learn more about Project Dragonfly, visit ducks.ca.


(Yanna Zissiadou/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

(Yanna Zissiadou/Ducks Unlimited Canada)

L to R: Glenn Klein, Ian Baikie, Mayor Andy Adams, Carol Chapman, Counicllor Nicole Assu, and Jon Martin. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/ Campbell River Mirror
This year’s Quadra Island Studio Tour is paying tribute to the work and legacy of William Van Orden who departed in 2021. Van Orden did molding, casting and painting of the sea creatures of the Pacific Northwest. Photo contributed
Crews fight the fire at a car dealership in Campbell River. Photo by Ronan O’Doherty/Campbell River Mirror
Paramedics4paramedics is based in Victoria and they have already raised enough to purchase and equip three ambulances, which were delivered to the Ukraine April 21. A fundraising barbecue and yard sale on June 5 at the Coastal Credit Union on Quadra Island will benefit paramedics4paramedics' efforts. Photo courtesy paramedics4paramedics
