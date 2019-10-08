Wet snow causes slippery conditions on B.C. roads

Strong gusty winds are also possible, Environment Canada says

Commuters are being urged to use caution when travelling on a number of major highways being hit with wet snow across B.C.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement Tuesday morning, calling for up to 10 centimtres of snow in parts of the Interior, including Highway 1 between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass, Kootenay Park, Highway 3 between Hope and Princeton and the Coquihalla Highway.

“Uncertainty remains about how much moisture will be available once road surfaces get sufficiently cold to allow snow to accumulate,” the national weather agency said.

Strong gusty winds are also possible. Weather in the mountains can change suddenly and DriveBC is warning drivers of hazardous conditions.

