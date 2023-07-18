A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

A downed power line has started a fire in the Fintry area. (Chris Hill)

UPDATE: Westside Road closed as wildfire continues to burn at 4.08 hectares

DriveBC will be providing their next update at 10 a.m.

UPDATE: 11 a.m.

Despite cooler overnight temperatures, the Bald Range Creek wildfire is still burning out of control.

Initially, BC Wildfire estimated the blaze to be 5 hectares in size, however, Tuesday morning crews reported it to be 4.08 hectares in size.

An initial attack crew worked the fire overnight alongside local fire departments from Wilson’s Landing and North Westside. Westside Road remains closed between Main Street and Deighton Road until further notice.

For Tuesday, there are 10 personnel on site and air tankers are available if need be.

BC Hydro has restored a partial return of power, following an outage Monday evening.

An evacuation alert remains in effect for 18 properties from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road and residents should be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.

_____

The Bald Range Creek wildfire is still deemed ‘out of control’ on Tuesday morning, July 18.

Despite being out of control, BC Wildfire Services now lists the blaze as 4.08 hectares, instead of five, like crews stated on Monday night.

Westside Road, between Main Street and Shelter Cove will remain closed because of the wildfire. DriveBC’s next update is scheduled for 10 a.m.

The evacuation alert put in place by Central Okanagan Emergency Services on Monday night remains in effect for the 18 properties within the Electoral Area West from 3985 to 4069 Westside Road.

Only 69 BC Hydro customers are now affected by the power outage, which was caused by a downed power line. While BC Wildfire Services states the cause of the blaze is under investigation, there are reports that the downed power line started the blaze. A BC Hydro Crew has been assigned to the scene.

Black Press will keep updated throughout the day.

