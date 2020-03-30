FILE – A WestJet plane takes off from Vancouver International Airport in Vancouver on Monday, May 13, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

WestJet extends international flight suspensions into May amid COVID-19 pandemic

WestJet has already halved its domestic capacity

WestJet Airlines Ltd. says it is cancelling all transatlantic and U.S. routes until May 4, extending its 30-day suspension by two more weeks.

The Calgary-based company will offer no flights to the U.S., Europe, Mexico, Central America and the Caribbean due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has shut borders and sent travel demand tumbling.

WestJet has already halved its domestic capacity, while carriers including Porter Airlines and Air Transat have suspended all flights.

Air Canada has cancelled most of its international and U.S. flights in response to the global shutdown.

Over the weekend Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a travel ban that bars people with symptoms of the novel coronavirus from domestic flights and intercity trains, effective noon Monday.

The pandemic has cost thousands of jobs in the airline sector. Air Canada has announced 5,149 layoffs and Transat 3,600, while WestJet has seen 6,900 departures including early retirements, resignations and both voluntary and involuntary leaves.

READ MORE: WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusWestJet

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Just Posted

‘Do the right thing. Return the joy you have taken,’ – local driftwood artist asks for return of missing owl sculpture

Buckminster the Owl is missing from his usual perch at Stories Beach

UPDATE: Speed, alcohol not ruled out as factors in crash that left one person dead

Police watchdog, Campbell River Major Crimes Unit are investigating

Campbell River Isolationpalooza II

Featuring all local musicians! The Mirror’s virtual concert, of sorts!

WATCH: Emergency services joins nightly salute to Campbell River frontline workers

Parade with lights and sirens stopped in front of Campbell River Hospital

Campbell River Storm says make some noise for healthcare workers

Car horns, pots and pans, applause and yelling all encouraged

Canada expands 75% wage subsidy to COVID-19 affected businesses of all sizes: Trudeau

Program will provide up to $847 per week for each worker

Campbell River grocers working to provide essential service

Ongoing list of hours and details about local grocery stores

Campbell River restaurant creates comprehensive list of services fellow local restaurants offer

Whistlin’ Waffle posts list to its Facebook page

Canadian ferry operators call for inclusion in COVID-19 travel restrictions

Domestic travel restrictions should include ferries, operators say

Canadian COVID-19 update: Cases spike in Quebec & Ontario; Nine O’Clock Gun salutes health workers

Comprehensive Canadian news update as of 12:30 p.m., Monday, March 30.

Cruise ships, one with COVID-19 on board, carry Canadians covertly through Panama Canal

Zaandam, Rotterdam pass through canal under cover of darkness in face of local protests

’The energy sector is destroyed beyond repair’: expert on COVID-19’s impact on economy

‘That’s never been heard of before; no one sells oil for $4 a barrel.’ – Dan McTeague

LifeLabs reducing public hours as it assists with COVID-19 testing

Coronavirus tests not done at B.C. patient centres, referrals only

24,000 Canadian Forces members ready for COVID-19 response: Defence Minister

No direct requests made by premiers yet, national defence minister says

Most Read