Two women captured here on surveillance video are suspected in a string of thefts from Save-On-Foods stores in Western Canada. (Photo courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP searching for travelling grocery store thieves

Female duo have made off with over $7,000 from Save-On-Foods stores in B.C., on Prairies

West Shore RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating grocery store thieves who have been working their way across Western Canada.

The two women suspects were first recorded in Saskatoon in March, and have since been spotted at various stores in Alberta and British Columbia. They were last seen at Langford’s McCallum Road Save-On-Foods store on April 11. One is described as having brown hair with blonde highlights, while the other has red hair; both were wearing caps.

According to RCMP, the two have been using a distraction-based technique to pocket register cash before fleeing undetected in a dark-coloured minivan. Save-On-Foods states that the pair have stolen a total of $7,386 from its stores in various locations across Western Canada.

“Someone knows who these women are,” said West Shore RCMP Const. Meighan Massey. “They are travelling across Canada, in the middle of a pandemic, victimizing businesses as they go. We are asking for anyone with information regarding these crimes to please contact police.”

Anyone with information regarding the identity or location of the women is encouraged to contact West Shore RCMP at 250-474-2264. Those who wish to report anonymously may do so by contacting CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

