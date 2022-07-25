West Shore RCMP arrest alleged van thief believed to be armed and dangerous

The West Shore RCMP is asking the public for more information on this man, who is a suspect in multiple theft investigations. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP on Sunday (July 24) arrested the suspect of a vehicle theft days after the incident and after police said the man was considered to be armed and dangerous.

Police received a report around 9 a.m. on July 19 that a man suspected to be in possession of a stolen vehicle was seen driving a 2010 black Dodge Caravan with B.C. plate EJ5 05R in the area of Admirals and Craigflower roads in View Royal. The van was reported stolen from a View Royal residence later that day.

Police located the vehicle travelling between Sooke and Ladysmith and made several attempts to stop it between 7 and 9:30 p.m. that evening, however, the driver did not stop for police.

In an initial release, West Shore RCMP said the suspect may be armed and dangerous and asked the public not to approach the vehicle or driver.

On July 20 the vehicle was reported to have been part of several investigations in the Sooke area, including one where a person uttered threats, as well as multiple break and enters, one of which involved the theft of a firearm.

Photos of a male suspect were released on July 21. Police identified the man by the next day but were still searching for him. In a July 24 update, West Shore RCMP said the man had been found, arrested and remained in police custody.

