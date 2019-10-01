NIC counsellor Amy Rowes meets with a student. Counselling is one of the support services students will be connected to through the new Early Assist Program. Image provided

We’re here to support student success: NIC official

College launches referral program to connect students with services

A new support program has launched at North Island College (NIC) to support students who may be experiencing challenges. Early Assist helps faculty and staff to identify students who may be struggling and seamlessly connect them to services and supports that are available at the college.

“We know that the earlier we connect students to supports, the sooner they can get back on track and be successful,” said Felicity Blaiklock, director of student affairs. “The Early Assist program helps enable faculty and staff connect students to the resources they need if they notice a student is beginning to experience challenges.”

Challenges might include the quality of a student’s academic work suddenly decreasing, when a student stops attending classes regularly and/or, when a student is showing signs of being in distress.

Once a referral is made, student services will reach out to the student to check in and offer support. To respect confidentiality, the faculty/staff who made the referral will be informed if contact with the student has been made (or not). No other details will be released.

Early Assist is the latest addition to a wide range of support services available to students at NIC, including academic advising, financial advising, health and wellness resources, peer tutoring, writing and academic supports and counselling services.

Also new this fall – advising and counselling appointments can now be booked online.

“Sometimes just knowing what supports are available is enough; sometimes they might need more help,” said Blaiklock. “We want students to know that we’re here to support their success.”

For more information on all supports available to NIC students, visit: www.nic.bc.ca/student-services.

