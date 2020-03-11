Weinstein sentenced to 23 years for sexual assaults

Weinstein was convicted of raping a woman in a hotel room and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment

Harvey Weinstein was sentenced Wednesday to 23 years in prison for rape and sexual assault, a sight the Hollywood mogul’s multitude of accusers thought they would never see.

Weinstein, who has been accused of violating scores of women, was convicted last month of raping a woman in a New York City hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on another woman at his apartment in 2006. He faced a maximum of 29 years in prison.

Both women that Weinstein was convicted of assaulting — a once-aspiring actress and a former TV and film production assistant — spoke in court Wednesday before Judge James Burke announced the sentence, confronting Weinstein again after their testimony helped seal his conviction at the landmark #MeToo trial.

Burke also heard from Weinstein’s lawyers, who pleaded for leniency because of his age and frail health, and prosecutors, who said the man once celebrated as a titan of Hollywood deserved a harsh sentence that would account for allegations of wrongdoing dating to the 1970s.

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein found guilty of sex crimes in landmark #MeToo trial

READ MORE: Harvey Weinstein indicted on new sex crimes charges in LA

__

Michael R. Sisak, Tom Hays And Jennifer Peltz, The Associated Press

sexual assault

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland
Next story
Novel coronavirus outbreak affecting Canadians’ March break travel plans

Just Posted

Trudeau promises $1 billion for COVID-19 research, resilience

Measures would make it easier for people to stay home if sick

Campbell River Battle of the Books encourages love of reading

Final event held Tuesday

A note about the Campbell River Storm/Parskville Generals playoff series

By way of explanation regarding the Storm playoff preview story in today’s… Continue reading

VIJHL North Division playoff series postponed over COVID-19 concerns

Game 1 between Campbell River Storm and Oceanside Generals pushed to Saturday; no Game 2 date announced

Cedar Elementary gets seismic review

Results could boost Board of Education case for new school

VIDEO: Wet’suwet’en pipeline supporters feel shut out of talks, ministers told

Hereditary chiefs of the Wet’suwet’en nation in northern B.C. oppose the route the pipeline would take

B.C. teacher gets lifetime ban for sending sexual messages to Grade 7, 8 students

Taylor Arthur Attrill never allowed to be a teacher in B.C. again

B.C. businessman to plead guilty in U.S. college admissions scam

David Sidoo, a businessman from Vancouver had been scheduled to go on trial in January

World Health Organization declares COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic

More than 100,000 people have been infected

Federal court approves $100M RCMP sexual harassment class-action lawsuit

Class-action covers women who worked in non-policing roles between 1974 and 2019

VIDEO: Road rage incident that ends in crash caught on camera in Lower Mainland

Ridge Meadows RCMP attended a multi vehicle collision on Friday but won’t comment on video

Think before you buy or sell stocks amid COVID-19 market turmoil, B.C. professor urges

The stock market plunged and shot back up within 48 hours

Better protections needed for health-care workers during COVID-19: advocates

Aides in the care home where the first Canadian died due to COVID-19 have fallen sick

Miller scores shootout winner as Canucks edge Islanders 5-4

Vancouver back in wild card spot in tight NHL Western Conference

Most Read