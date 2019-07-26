Weekend of music to jazz up Spirit Square in Campbell River

Jona Kristinsson and her Nanaimo-based band performed a tribute to legendary vocalist Etta James at the Mirror’s annual Jazz and Blues Charity Weekend on July 25, 2019. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror
Matti Jeffreys, a participant in Campbell River Special Olympics, was collecting donations for the group during a concert at Spirit Square on Thursday. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

UPDATE 5:37 p.m. – Tonight’s show has been cancelled due to rain, but the concert series continues tomorrow with a benefit for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. Don’t miss it!

The Mirror’s annual Jazz and Blues Charity weekend is in full swing.

The fundraiser series kicked off last night with Jona Kristinsson and her Nanaimo-based band paying tribute to legendary vocalist Etta James.

Proceeds from last night’s show went to Special Olympics Campbell River. The event raised $1,787, according to Special Olympics coach Maureen Hunter.

The music continues tonight from 7-9 p.m. with the Mark Crissinger Blues Band. Donations from that show benefit Grassroots Kindhearts, which provides meals for people struggling with poverty.

On Saturday evening from 7-9 p.m., it’s the band Time Well Wasted. That event benefits the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, which provides services including emergency shelters to women and children at risk of violence and abuse.

Concert-goers are asked to donate $5 for an evening of entertainment.

READ MORE: Campbell River send five to Nova Scotia for Special Olympics nationals

READ MORE: Grassroots Kind Hearts founder asking for support after daughter hospitalized for spinal infection

READ MORE: The Campbell River and North Island Transition Society saved Margaret Wilson’s life

