Weekend of music to jazz up Spirit Square in Campbell River

UPDATE 5:37 p.m. – Tonight’s show has been cancelled due to rain, but the concert series continues tomorrow with a benefit for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society. Don’t miss it!
The Mirror’s annual Jazz and Blues Charity weekend is in full swing.
The fundraiser series kicked off last night with Jona Kristinsson and her Nanaimo-based band paying tribute to legendary vocalist Etta James.
Proceeds from last night’s show went to Special Olympics Campbell River. The event raised $1,787, according to Special Olympics coach Maureen Hunter.
The music continues tonight from 7-9 p.m. with the Mark Crissinger Blues Band. Donations from that show benefit Grassroots Kindhearts, which provides meals for people struggling with poverty.
On Saturday evening from 7-9 p.m., it’s the band Time Well Wasted. That event benefits the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, which provides services including emergency shelters to women and children at risk of violence and abuse.
Concert-goers are asked to donate $5 for an evening of entertainment.
@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter