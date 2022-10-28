Weather statement issued for Vancouver Island ahead of weekend

An atmospheric river will bring continuous rain, strong winds to form over Georgia Strait

Strong wind and swelling waves are seen during a storm in Victoria on Jan. 5, 2021. Heavy rain and strong winds are forecast for the south Island starting on Oct. 28. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)

Heavy rain and strong winds in the weekend forecast have prompted Environment Canada to issue a special weather statement for Vancouver Island’s eastern population corridor.

The weather agency said an atmospheric river will bring continuous rain and mild temperatures to B.C.’s south coast, including from Victoria to Campbell River, from Saturday night to Sunday night.

That period will see significant amounts of rainfall and other warnings about rain will likely be issued leading up to Saturday night, Friday morning’s weather statement said.

Environment Canada also warned motorists taking the Malahat stretch of the Trans-Canada Highway that weather can change suddenly at high elevations, resulting in potentially dangerous driving conditions. Mild temperatures will elevate snow levels and precipitation along highway passes will fall as rain, the weather statement said.

Strong southeast winds are also expected to develop through the Strait of Georgia on Saturday night and Sunday, Environment Canada said.

READ: Environment Canada predicts incoming atmospheric river won’t hit like 2021 event

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Environment Canada weatherGreater VictoriaVictoriaWest Shore