BC Ferries will require all customers to wear masks at terminals and and aboard vessels beginning Monday, Aug. 24. (News Bulletin file photo)

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

BC Ferries travellers were already required to have masks with them, and now passengers need to wear those masks at all times.

BC Ferries advised in a press release that customers must wear face coverings when travelling as of Monday, Aug. 24. All customers, whether they came on a car or as a foot passenger, must wear masks at all times in the terminals and onboard vessels, unless they’re inside their vehicles or “consuming food or drinks while maintaining physical distance.” Infants and toddlers under two years old and customers with medical conditions or disabilities that inhibits their ability to wear a mask are exempt from the new rules.

“BC Ferries’ priority is the health and safety of our employees and customers,” said Mark Collins, the ferry corporation’s president and CEO, in the release. “We urge and expect our customers to behave responsibly when they are travelling with us.”

Collins added that travellers not following requirements around wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing can be banned from travel. He said ferry workers are doing “great work to accommodate customers” and said BC Ferries does not tolerate abuse directed at its employees.

BC Ferries reminded travellers about additional measures in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing, screening customers at ticket booths, allowing travellers to remain in their vehicles on lower car decks, reduced seating density and enhanced cleaning.

READ ALSO: All ferry passengers will need to bring face masks when they travel

READ ALSO: Plan in place for B.C. Ferries to start increasing service levels


editor@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCFerries

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Cyclists cross under train in Revelstoke
Next story
$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Just Posted

Tidemark Theatre reinvents live performances with hybrid model

Small audience and livestreaming are how local theatre will get through pandemic

Nearby residents want action taken on Campbell River homeless camp

A homeless camp and criminal activity at the old shooting range on… Continue reading

Defunding will not solve problems within RCMP – Indigenous housing committee co-chair

Dismantling racism must come from within the community

Strathcona Regional District to apply for funding a second time for Strathcona Gardens project

Scaled back proposal hopefully to be seen as ‘shovel ready’

WATCH: Cougar spooks deer in Campbell River

A Campbell River resident captured video footage of a couple of nervous… Continue reading

COVID-19: B.C. imposes $2,000 fines for uncontrolled party organizers

Participants who break rules can get a $200 ticket

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Albertan climber with ‘heart as big as his smile’ plummets to his death in Glacier National Park

David Xiao died climbing Mt. Sir Donald near Rogers Pass

$215,891.50 Lotto 6/49 win gives Alert Bay woman goosebumps

Harse plans to go whale watching with a friend to celebrate.

Wearing masks will be mandatory on BC Ferries vessels and at terminals

Rule comes into effect Monday, Aug. 24

“We’ll have to see”: Painted Rock Winery’s future uncertain as Okanagan wildfire rages

Owner John Skinner said they’re taking it day by day

Cannabis could be a useful form of harm reduction for addicted youth, B.C. study reveals

Findings come as B.C. is seeing its worst stretch in history for fatal overdoses

Feds have spent more than $37M on quarantining returning travellers since pandemic began

Although foreign nationals are largely banned from entering, Canadians have the right to return

Pouch filled with ashes of Courtenay man’s late father stolen from vehicle

The vehicle was parked on the 700-block of 8th Street in Courtenay overnight.

Most Read