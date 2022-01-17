Weapons, drugs, cash seized in a series of search warrants conducted in Comox Valley, Campbell River

Result of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking activities of the Hells Angels

This photo shows the weapons seized during the execution of simultaneous search warrants conducted by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia. A total of four search warrants were executed on residences in the Comox Valley and Campbell River area in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2022. Photo via CFSEU.

Three residents from the Comox Valley have been arrested following a year-long investigation into alleged drug trafficking activities of the Hells Angels Motorcycle Club operating on Vancouver Island.

In a media release, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of British Columbia (CFSEU-BC) noted the complex investigation has resulted in the arrest of several people, the execution of numerous search warrants and the seizure of illegal drugs and firearms.

In addition to the Valley residents – which included a 57-year-old man from Comox, a 39-year-old man from Cumberland and a 46-year-old woman from Comox – a 43-year-old man from Campbell River, a 32-year-old man from Sooke and a 29-year-old woman from Victoria were also arrested and all have been released from custody pending charges.

A total of four search warrants were executed on the residents in the Comox Valley and Campbell Rivers areas in the early morning hours of Jan. 13, 2022.

The searches resulted in the CFSEU-BC seizing approximately 3.5 kg of suspected cocaine; approximately $160,000 in Canadian cash; several firearms, including a handgun, a semi-automatic gun, sawed-off shotguns, long guns and ammunition; one vehicle as offence-related property and Hells Angels paraphernalia.

The drugs will be sent to a lab to be analyzed and the firearms will be sent to the Provincial Forensic Firearms Lab which is managed by CFSEU-BC for processing.

The investigation began nearly one year ago into an alleged organized drug trafficking network with ties to the Hells Angels.

The CFSEU-BC noted the investigation continues and investigators are now working to prepare all of the necessary reports and disclosure for Crown counsel to assess charge approval for several criminal code and drug-related offences.

“We know small communities and areas outside the Lower Mainland are not immune to the negative effects of gangs and organized crime,” said Superintendent Duncan Pound, deputy operations officer for the CFSEU-BC. “Working with our partners on Vancouver Island in a collaborative and co-ordinated effort is critical to ensuring that those who seek to put us and our communities at risk are held accountable.”

