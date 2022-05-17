Mosaic Forest Management manages Tree Farm Licence 47, which includes parts of Quadra Island as pictured. Photo courtesy Ministry of Forests

We Wai Kai-owned company partners with Mosaic to harvest timber on Quadra Island

The We Wai Kai First Nation has partnered with Mosaic Forest Management to harvest a Mosaic-owned tree farm licence on Quadra Island

A new organization has been formed by the First Nation and forestry contractor Roga Contracting called Way Key Ventures that will provide harvesting services for Mosaic.

According to a release from Mosaic, the partnership will “benefit the continued employment and careful management of the working forests of Quadra Island.”

The harvest area is within Mosaic’s Tree Farm Licence 47, and Way Key ventures will provide harvesting services to the We Wai Kai First Nation as well.

“This new partnership is a significant opportunity for our Nation to experience economic, social and cultural benefits of forests within our traditional territory,” said We Wai Kai Chief Ronnie Chickite. “We all benefit from a thriving sustainable forest sector.”

According to the release, the agreement meets Mosaic’s Indigenous relations commitments and ensures cooperation and mutual respect.

“Mosaic is committed to recognizing and respecting the rights of Indigenous Peoples,” said Jeff Zweig, president and CEO of Mosaic. “We are proud of our partnership with Way Key Ventures as an example of how we foster Indigenous participation in the forest economy and support business development opportunities by increasing commercial partnerships within our supply chain.”

