John Hart Dam. BC Hydro photo

We Wai Kai First Nation and partners acquire Campbell River bulldozing company

Acquisition will help provide local rock material for BC Hydro seismic upgrades at John Hart Dam

The We Wai Kai First Nation and Roga Contracting have acquired a bulldozing company through their joint venture forestry company.

Way Key LP, the joint company, has acquired A Wood Bulldozing. Through the acquisition, the partners aim to supply local rock material for BC Hydro’s seismic upgrades at the John Hart Lake project, and two other smaller dam projects in the same area.

“We Wai Kai and ROGA Contracting are extremely excited to expand our partnership Way Key LP with the acquisition of A Wood Bulldozing,” said We Wai Kai Chief Ronnie Chickite. “This purchase demonstrates our continued growth in the resource sector, allowing us to provide local aggregate and rock for important infrastructure projects in our traditional territory while creating meaningful employment, training, and business opportunities for our community.”

A Wood Bulldozing has primarily focused on road building, which will continue with Way Key LP providing oversight and management for future road building works. The purchase will enable Way Key LP to meet the rock material demand of infrastructure projects in the region, large and small.

Launched last year, Way Key LP has been carrying out harvesting and civil works within We Wai Kai’s traditional territory and has generated revenue for community services.

“ROGA Contracting is committed to building long-term relationships with First Nations communities,” said ROGA Contracting Ltd President Troy Young. “Through our partnership with We Wai Kai, we’re proud to help build local capacity and create good, well-paying jobs in the valuable natural resource sector.”

Two-time cancer survivor shares her journey to recovery for Daffodil Month

Pop-up banner image