Capt. Jennifer Casey, the Snowbirds’ public affairs officer, was killed in the May 17, 2020, crash of a squadron jet in Kamloops. This photo of her was taken in the Okanagan during a July 2019 visit by the team. (Mark Brett/Black Press Media)

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

The family of the service member who lost her life in a Snowbirds crash in Kamloops issued a statement celebrating her life through the Canadian Armed Forces Wednesday.

In it, the family of Capt. Jennifer Casey said she was “always one for adventure,” and described her journey from being a journalist in Halifax to her role as a public affairs officer for the CAF.

“Using her experience and media connections, Jenn was great at telling the stories of the brave men and women that serve Canada at home and abroad,” the family said.

“Jennifer was more than a granddaughter, daughter, sister, and friend to many, she was a story teller, a role that she embraced with passion and skill.”

The family’s statement spoke of Casey’s love of serving with her “second family” in the military. Casey had joined the CAF in 2014 and began serving with the Snowbirds in late 2018.

“We share her loss with the Canadian Forces Snowbirds, 431 Air Demonstration Squadron, a team that she proudly served in a job she truly loved,” the statement said.

Casey was killed in a crash in Kamloops on Sunday, shortly after the Snowbirds took off from the airport en route to Comox. The crash left the pilot, Capt. Richard MacDougall, with serious but not life threatening injuries.

“As she makes her way back to Nova Scotia to her final resting place, we ask those that knew and loved Jenn to cherish the memories that you have of her and continue to bask in the light that she shone on everyone’s life. She is gone but will never be forgotten. Captain Jennifer Casey, we salute you.”

READ MORE: One dead in Canadian Forces Snowbirds plane crash in Kamloops

PHOTOS: Snowbirds pause flights as military, public mourn service member killed in crash

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Canadian Armed ForcesMilitary

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes
Next story
Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Just Posted

Campbell River School District prepares for partial, volunteer return to schools

Kindergarten to Grade 5 students can return for two days a week in June

North Island College announces blended approach to learning in the fall

School will use combination of digital and in-person strategies to offer courses

Quadra-to-Cortes ferry crew rescues occupants of swamped sailboat

Three people pulled out of the water

Building trash dumped on patio home driveway

Perpetrator then fled the scene

Campbell River sees 50 per cent reduction in April housing sales

‘Activity should pick up as the economy gradually re-opens,’ says BCREA chief economist

Non-medical masks now recommended when distancing not possible: Canada’s top doctor

Hand-washing, staying home when sick are still key, officials say

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the world in ways that would have… Continue reading

Mirror business directory and map

If you’d like to be added to the list, shoot us an email

‘We salute you’: Family mourns Capt. Jennifer Casey after fatal Snowbirds crash

Snowbirds public affairs officer was killed in a crash in Kamloops

B.C. painted turtle the victim of ‘cowardly attack’

The turtle suffered broken legs and was turned in to an Okanagan wildlife group Tuesday

‘Go home’: Alberta-registered vehicles vandalized in B.C. border town amid COVID-19

Many have taken to Facebook to complain that their vehicles have been targetted during COVID

‘It’s amazing’: Fred Fox blown away as Terry Fox shoes, T-shirt sells out in minutes

Registration for virtual Terry Fox run opens today

Trudeau unveils forgivable loans for landlords in small business rent relief program

Program will see government cover 50% of rent

Feds to seek equity or cash from companies applying for new COVID-19 loan program

Terms are designed to make sure companies using the program receive bridge loans, not bailouts

Most Read