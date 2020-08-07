West Kelowna’s Kelly/Carlos O’Bryans. (Kelly O’Bryan’s West Kelowna Facebook photo)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

Restaurants are open and several precautions are in place to keep patrons and staff safe during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though not all are taking kindly to the measures, according to one West Kelowna restaurant owner — and some are taking out their frustrations on servers and staff.

“Please be aware of something: We are all stressed,” Brad Shave, owner and operator of West Kelowna’s Kelly O’Bryans, wrote in a Facebook post on Wednesday. “Further, we don’t make the rules. There is no reason to accuse staff of being ‘unreasonable’ for following the rules that they have no control over.”

Among those policies causing tension is one — ordered by provincial health officials — that no more than six people can occupy a table and patrons must stay at their own table, not intermingling with other groups.

“If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven,” said Shave.

In response to similar allegations of belligerent customers at a restaurant in his Langford riding, Premier John Horgan said he was “very disappointed.”

He said the incident overshadowed the kindness shown by most of the province during the pandemic.

“To have idiots come in and be idiots is quite frankly not acceptable,” Horgan said. “It’s not acceptable to abuse people when you’re going out to have a meal … people are just being stupid.”

Shave is pleading with his customers to be understanding of the necessary measures they have to take to remain open but any patrons who still have issues can email him at brad.shave@kellyobryans.com instead of taking it out on his staff.

“We love you all and understand the frustrations we are all feeling, but, as Bonnie Henry says: ‘Just be nice,’” Shave said.

READ MORE: B.C. premier slams abusive customers at Greater Victoria restaurant

READ MORE: B.C. restaurant group warns members to follow COVID rules – or shut down

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusRestaurants

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days
Next story
RCMP looking for missing teen in Comox Valley

Just Posted

Campbell River fruit tree project carries on despite pandemic

More volunteers wanted for Greenways’ initiative

What does the nearly $10 million RCMP contract get the people of Campbell River?

Despite discussion around police funding, response techniques and use of force, the… Continue reading

Campbellton … A River Runs Through

Campbell River neighbourhood celebrates ongoing revitalization

Over 90 Campbell Riverites cycling to raise funds for kids cancer research

Cyclists will be raising funds until end of August

Special Olmypics Campbell River first nonprofit to benefit from golf course giving back

Fifteen per cent of proceeds earned by Campbell River Golf and Country Club on Aug. 8 to be donated

371 British Columbians battling COVID-19, health officials confirm

Thursday (Aug. 6) saw a second straight day of nearly 50 new confirmed cases

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

RCMP looking for missing teen in Comox Valley

Jenessa Shacter was last seen going for a walk in downtown Courtenay

B.C. wildfire crews have battled 111 blazes in the last seven days

Twenty-nine fires remain active, as of Friday (Aug 7)

‘We don’t make the rules’: Okanagan pub owner says staff harassed over pandemic precautions

‘If you have six people plus a baby, guess what? That’s seven’ - West Kelowna Kelly O’Bryan’s owner

T-Rex earns big bids at B.C. dino auction

Over 500 dino-themed lots sold to buyers from across North America

Remembering Brent Carver: A legend of Broadway who kept his B.C. roots strong

Over the years, the Cranbrook thespian earned his place as one of Canada’s greatest actors

Statistics Canada says country gained 419,000 jobs in July

National unemployment rate was 10.9 per cent in July, down from the 12.3 per cent recorded in June

Canada plans $3.6 billion in retaliatory tariffs on U.S. in aluminium dispute

The new Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement that replaced NAFTA went into force on July 1

Most Read