Water well drilling to disrupt Oyster River Nature Park users

Project will increase capacity for Black Creek/Oyster Bay Water System

Users of the Oyster River Nature Park can expect intermittent trail disruptions over the next four weeks as the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) and Strathcona Regional District (SRD) drill water wells.

The work will begin August 26 to allow the CVRD to undertake the drilling of a new water production well to increase capacity for the Black Creek/Oyster Bay (BCOB) Water System, a joint statement from the two regional districts says.

The CVRD owns and operates the BCOB Water System which treats and distributes water to properties north of the Oyster River in Electoral Area D of the SRD and south of the Oyster River in Puntledge – Black Creek (Electoral Area C) of the CVRD. The CVRD has received 83 per cent grant funding from the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund to install a new production well in Oyster River Nature Park to complement the existing system.

To facilitate the installation of the production well, active machinery will be operating within the Oyster River Nature Park, located within the SRD’s Oyster River area. Work will be occurring intermittently from Aug. 31 through to Sept. 18 resulting in some physical and noise disruptions. Partial trail closures will be in place over a three-day period from Aug. 26-28 and an additional three-day period in the second week of September. Signs will be posted to indicate which trails must be avoided. For public safety, the SRD is asking park users to travel on open trails only until the work is complete.

“The SRD recognizes the potential inconvenience to park users and will continue to work with the CVRD to minimize any disruption to trail access,” said Aniko Nelson, the SRD Community Services Senior Manager. “We remind park users to stay clear of work areas and respect safety signage and any trail closures. As all site work will be conducted by the CVRD, we ask any concerns related to the works be directed to the CVRD.”

Campbell RiverWaterwells

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers
Next story
Campbell River man went to the laundry to get clean socks but came back with $800K

Just Posted

Campbell River man went to the laundry to get clean socks but came back with $800K

Antonius Vollenberg purchased the winning lottery ticket at the laundromat

Water well drilling to disrupt Oyster River Nature Park users

Project will increase capacity for Black Creek/Oyster Bay Water System

Forest Practice Board to audit Campbell River-area forest service roads this year

Okanagan-Shuswap and Dawson Creek also to be audited

Volunteers to help clean waterways and improve fish habitat in Zeballos

The clean-up is organized by the village of Zeballos and Nootka Sound Watershed Society

Strathcona Regional District to re-start public hearings in September

First hearings to be held on Quadra and Cortes for local issues

COVID-19: Masks now mandatory on public transit, ferries in B.C.

BC Ferries, TransLink and BC Transit require masks to board

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Shut us down during pandemic, banquet hall owners ask B.C. government

‘(We) end up being the bad guy for not allowing them to party how they want to’

‘Modified’ games, limited competitive play return as B.C.’s local sports enter Phase 3

Phase 3 will see sports divided into four categories based on the number and intensity of contact

B.C. forest industry celebrates lumber trade ruling against U.S.

World Trade Organization rejects softwood subsidy claim

B.C. radio host left with broken leg after confrontation with anti-gay street preachers

Police say charges are being recommended and are investigating incident for hate crimes

Canadians are spending less on back-to-school supplies amid pandemic: survey

Shoppers were also more likely this year to buy things online in every single category

‘Nervewracking’: Staff talk about stress of first B.C. school to start this year

Stein Valley Nlakapamux School has been in session for four weeks,

O’Toole likely to move quickly to put stamp on federal Conservative party

O’Toole will have to make swift choices on who will be in his inner circle both on and off Parliament Hill

Most Read