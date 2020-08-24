Water well drilling to disrupt Oyster River Nature Park users

Users of the Oyster River Nature Park can expect intermittent trail disruptions over the next four weeks as the Comox Valley Regional District (CVRD) and Strathcona Regional District (SRD) drill water wells.

The work will begin August 26 to allow the CVRD to undertake the drilling of a new water production well to increase capacity for the Black Creek/Oyster Bay (BCOB) Water System, a joint statement from the two regional districts says.

The CVRD owns and operates the BCOB Water System which treats and distributes water to properties north of the Oyster River in Electoral Area D of the SRD and south of the Oyster River in Puntledge – Black Creek (Electoral Area C) of the CVRD. The CVRD has received 83 per cent grant funding from the Clean Water and Wastewater Fund to install a new production well in Oyster River Nature Park to complement the existing system.

To facilitate the installation of the production well, active machinery will be operating within the Oyster River Nature Park, located within the SRD’s Oyster River area. Work will be occurring intermittently from Aug. 31 through to Sept. 18 resulting in some physical and noise disruptions. Partial trail closures will be in place over a three-day period from Aug. 26-28 and an additional three-day period in the second week of September. Signs will be posted to indicate which trails must be avoided. For public safety, the SRD is asking park users to travel on open trails only until the work is complete.

“The SRD recognizes the potential inconvenience to park users and will continue to work with the CVRD to minimize any disruption to trail access,” said Aniko Nelson, the SRD Community Services Senior Manager. “We remind park users to stay clear of work areas and respect safety signage and any trail closures. As all site work will be conducted by the CVRD, we ask any concerns related to the works be directed to the CVRD.”

Campbell RiverWaterwells