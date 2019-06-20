Strathcona Regional District hold workshop on how best to use water in gardens

The regional district is holding a workshop on how to use water more efficiently in the garden for residents in Area D on June 26, especially in light of water restrictions. File photo/Campbell River Mirror

The Strathcona Regional District invites Area D residents to a “water-resilient gardening in times of drought” workshop on Wednesday, June 26.

The event takes place at the Oyster Bay Resorts Hall, 4357 South Island Highway.

The Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development has declared that Vancouver Island is at a Level 3 drought rating: “This means very dry conditions with potentially serious ecosystem and socioeconomic impacts.”

The presentations and displays will provide residents of Area D with valuable tips to:

• Landscape for maximum water efficiency

• Use drought tolerant grasses and plants

• Build healthy, water-retentive soil (economically)

• Create a “hot compost” for rich compost in 18 days

• Work towards self-sustaining garden beds and kitchen gardens

• Choose timers that work on Stage 1 and 2 restrictions

• Revisit micro and drip-irrigation equipment

Area D starts south of Jubilee Parkway, outside the City of Campbell River municipal boundary and ends at the Oyster River. The northern Electoral Area D water service area ends a little bit south of York Road, for which Stage 2 watering restrictions will start on July 1. The early 2019 drought is already prompting Area D residents to water outside of stage 1 restrictions, stating, concerns that “they’ve been away, and their grass is dying.”

For more information on Stage 1 and 2 restrictions visit https://srd.ca/services/water/

To those residents we would like to repeat the classic advice given throughout all BC municipalities :

• Raise your lawn mower to 2.5-3 inches. This improves the health of your grass and reduces water lost to evaporation

• Mulch – leave your grass clippings in the grass

• Aerate and lime in spring

• Check your soil type and depth. If it’s less than eight inches of good loam, use a cycle and soak irrigation schedule

The SRD also suggests people consider investing in a timer that can be adjusted for stage 1 and 2 restrictions, that can be set to cycle and soak, and that can even be set via your cell phone from anywhere in the world.

The schedule for the June 26 evening workshop is 6:30 pm: Doors open, displays; 7-7:30 p.m: Presentation – Water-resilient gardening, Q&A; 7:30-7:45 p.m: Break & refreshments; 7:45-8:15 p.m: Presentation, Permaculture, Q&A; and 8:15-9 p.m: Q&A, displays.

Please pre-register for the workshop as space is limited: Call 250-203-1820 or email Water@srd.ca.