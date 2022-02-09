Water pressures may drop as city conducts repairs, Feb. 14-22

Campbell River residents might notice a water pressure drop, starting next week, as the city conducts repairs. File photo.

The City of Campbell River is advising residents they may experience reduced water pressure from Feb. 14 to 22 as city crews conduct repairs.

Starting Feb. 14, city crews will be working on permanent repairs to a primary water transmission main that was damaged in April 2021. The work is expected to be completed by Feb. 22.

The repairs require isolating and draining the transmission main. People in some areas—particularly higher-elevation areas—may notice a drop in water pressure while this work is underway.

Residents are being asked to help to conserve water throughout the duration of this work to help lessen the strain on the water system and ensure that sufficient water remains available for emergencies.

The city also advises that a small amount of discoloured water may flow from taps as the water system adapts to the change in flows, which it says is normal and expected. If encountered, residents are being instructed to flush the cold water for five minutes or until the water clears.

Water-related concerns may be directed to the city’s Dogwood Operations Centre at dogwood.centre@campbellriver.ca, or call 250-286-4033.

